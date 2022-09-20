ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Russian Bat Virus Poses a Global Health Threat and Danger to Humanity [Study]

The Russian bat virus is being considered a global health threat, according to scientists in a new study. The potential threat of this newly discovered stems from the fact that it is similar to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The only difference is that the virus was originally found from Russian bats.
WORLD
Ferns Reveal Important Information About Plant Evolution

Ferns show how early in plant history genes for producing seeds appeared. The genes responsible for spore production in ferns also function in plants that produce seeds and pollen. Evolutionary Turning Point. An evolutionary turning point occurred when seed-producing plants appeared more than 300 million years ago. This event allowed...
WILDLIFE
Air Pollution More Prevalent than Desert Dust in Middle East

Air pollution brought on by humans is more harmful than desert dust. More than 90% of the fine aerosol particles that harm health and the climate in the Middle East come from manufactured sources. WHO Report. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported at the beginning of the year that the...
MIDDLE EAST
Great White Shark Accidentally Draws Self Portrait Using GPS Tag

A pretty meta development recently involved a great white shark drawing a self-portrait in the oceans of the Atlantic while wearing a GPS tracker. The image, which was posted by Twitter account holder Jeff Barnaby, shows the shark's path, and when the dots are connected, it almost resembles the shape of a shark.
SCIENCE
Team from China Uses Highly Controversial Animal Cloning Technique on Arctic Wolf

Researchers from China claim to have successfully cloned an Arctic wolf using a contentious method of animal cloning that some believe could one day prevent the extinction of certain species. On September 19, Sinogene Biotechnology, a Beijing-based company, announced the discovery of a cloned wolf 100 days after its lab...
WILDLIFE
Scientists Study the Impact of the Deep Sea Mining on Oceans

Scientists study the deep-sea-mining vehicle impact on oceans because of their rich minerals, including nickel and cobalt. Based on the new study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the research sought to answer questions on the impact of deep-sea mining operations on the oceans. Marine scientists sparked curiosity about the topic and exploration of rich minerals.
INDUSTRY
Cold Water Swimming May Help Increase Good Body Fats

A review of 104 studies shows that in the body during or when exposed to cold water, the white fat tissue (known as adipose) is converted into BFAT. However, the benefits are a subject of debate. According to the National Institute of Health (NHI), brown fat can improve metabolism. It...
FITNESS

