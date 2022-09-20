Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Russian Bat Virus Poses a Global Health Threat and Danger to Humanity [Study]
The Russian bat virus is being considered a global health threat, according to scientists in a new study. The potential threat of this newly discovered stems from the fact that it is similar to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The only difference is that the virus was originally found from Russian bats.
natureworldnews.com
Ferns Reveal Important Information About Plant Evolution
Ferns show how early in plant history genes for producing seeds appeared. The genes responsible for spore production in ferns also function in plants that produce seeds and pollen. Evolutionary Turning Point. An evolutionary turning point occurred when seed-producing plants appeared more than 300 million years ago. This event allowed...
natureworldnews.com
Air Pollution More Prevalent than Desert Dust in Middle East
Air pollution brought on by humans is more harmful than desert dust. More than 90% of the fine aerosol particles that harm health and the climate in the Middle East come from manufactured sources. WHO Report. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported at the beginning of the year that the...
natureworldnews.com
New Study Reveals COVID-19 Infections Increase Risk of Developing Brain Problems
New research showed an increased risk of developing neurological conditions in people who contracted COVID-19 within the first year after being infected. The study was published in Nature Medicine on September 22, 2022, and is available for reading on the ScienceDaily website. According to senior author Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Colorful, Unique Plumage of Songbirds Raises Risk of Being Traded, May Lead Extinction
According to a recent study, songbirds that have vibrant and unique plumage run a higher risk of being traded. Experts believed that this could cause extinction. One of the enduring trends has been the illegal wildlife trade, which generates up to US$23 billion annually, according to some estimates. Tigers and...
natureworldnews.com
Great White Shark Accidentally Draws Self Portrait Using GPS Tag
A pretty meta development recently involved a great white shark drawing a self-portrait in the oceans of the Atlantic while wearing a GPS tracker. The image, which was posted by Twitter account holder Jeff Barnaby, shows the shark's path, and when the dots are connected, it almost resembles the shape of a shark.
natureworldnews.com
Team from China Uses Highly Controversial Animal Cloning Technique on Arctic Wolf
Researchers from China claim to have successfully cloned an Arctic wolf using a contentious method of animal cloning that some believe could one day prevent the extinction of certain species. On September 19, Sinogene Biotechnology, a Beijing-based company, announced the discovery of a cloned wolf 100 days after its lab...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Study the Impact of the Deep Sea Mining on Oceans
Scientists study the deep-sea-mining vehicle impact on oceans because of their rich minerals, including nickel and cobalt. Based on the new study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the research sought to answer questions on the impact of deep-sea mining operations on the oceans. Marine scientists sparked curiosity about the topic and exploration of rich minerals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health and social media experts warn teens of dangerous One Chip Challenge
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – A social media trend resurfacing on TikTok is causing teenagers to seek medical attention. It’s the one chip challenge, and three East Texas middle schoolers did it earlier this week and had to go to the hospital. The challenge is a product sold by Paqui, where one blue tortilla chip […]
natureworldnews.com
Cold Water Swimming May Help Increase Good Body Fats
A review of 104 studies shows that in the body during or when exposed to cold water, the white fat tissue (known as adipose) is converted into BFAT. However, the benefits are a subject of debate. According to the National Institute of Health (NHI), brown fat can improve metabolism. It...
Comments / 0