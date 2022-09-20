Read full article on original website
Former Missouri Tigers QB Chase Daniel to Start for Los Angeles Chargers
It's been reported that Chase Daniel will start at quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers as Justin Herbert will sit out with a rib cartilage injury.
Dolphins snap losing skid against rival Buffalo to secure first 3-0 start since 2018
First-year Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel didn’t shy away from recognizing the opportunity this week presented facing the Super Bowl-contending Buffalo Bills.
Falcons vs. Seahawks Week 3 - Live Game Log
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date on Sunday's Week 3 contest between Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons and Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks.
Big Ten West Standings After Week 4
The Nebraska Cornhuskers did not play a game during Week 4, but there was plenty of activity from the rest of the teams in the Big Ten West. The other six teams recorded a combined 4-2 record this week. Notably, Minnesota and Iowa picked up their first conference wins of the season. Minnesota cruised to a 34-7 victory over Michigan State, and Iowa defeated Rutgers 27-10. Northwestern continued to struggle. The Wildcats lost to Miami (OH) in overtime 14-17. Their only win this season came against Nebraska. Northwestern now has a 1-3 overall record. The victory looms large in the standings, however,...
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
