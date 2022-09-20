Read full article on original website
Missoula County Health Director Says COVID ‘Can Still Kill People’
Even though President Biden let it slip that COVID is ‘no longer a pandemic’, local health officials are taking the onset of fall to remind Missoula residents that the pandemic is still very much with us. Missoula City-County Health Department Director D’Shane Barnett told us that the COVID...
Managing the Heat: UM Student Studies Mental Health Effects of Firefighting
MISSOULA – For seven years, University of Montana student Luke Santore worked on and off as a wildland firefighter, battling blazes in states throughout the West. The work was physically grueling, the frontline conditions dangerous and the social life isolating at best. But it was the off season he...
Missoula Sheriff Announces Closure of 1992 Cold Case Murder
Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott announced on Friday morning that a 30-year-old cold case murder of a local transient has been solved. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided details of the murder investigation that began in 1992. “The known facts of the case are on September 13,...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Man With Sword Scares Churchgoers
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 16 new criminal complaints this week, which is significantly less than last week and closer to the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her report. “One of those was an interpersonal violent crime involving a violation...
Cooler Weather Sparks Reminder About Home Fire Prevention
As fall deepens in western Montana and residents start up their furnaces and home heating systems, Missoula fire officials remind residents that October is Fire Prevention Month. We reached out to both Dax Fraser with the Missoula City Fire Department and Battalion Chief Mike Bowman with Missoula Rural Fire for...
Mayor and Commissioner on How Missoula Would Handle Illegals
There have been lots of headlines recently about how governors from southern border states are busing or flying illegal immigrants from the southern border to blue states so that they can experience what local communities in those states have been dealing with for the past year after over 2 million people have illegally crossed into the U.S.
Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth
On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
Why Missoula Has “Frequent Fliers” Appearing in Court
If there is one topic that comes up more often than most when it comes to the criminal justice system, it is why the same names seem to be appearing in court accused of various crimes that are not being kept in jail. We spoke to Missoula County Attorney's Office...
New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship
New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
Kids Are Asked to Stay Indoors Due to Unhealthy Air Quality
With air quality at the ‘Unhealthy’ stage in Missoula and ‘Very Unhealthy’ south of Missoula into Hamilton, the Missoula City-County Health Department is recommending that school children be kept inside. We spoke to Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield on Monday morning about the extremely bad air...
Unhealthy Missoula Air Quality Includes Story by UM Soccer Coach
Missoula residents are getting used to seeing and hearing about the air quality alerts coming from the Missoula City-County Health Department, but do you really appreciate what the smoke particles you’re breathing are doing to your body?. On a recommendation from Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield, we...
Governor Gives ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to Missoula Firefighters
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte was in Missoula on Thursday afternoon to present the ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to members of the Missoula City Fire Department for a dramatic rescue that occurred on July 16 when a paraglider crashed 80 feet up in a tree coming off Mount Sentinel.
Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park
At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Prosecuting for Drugs and Trafficking
U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana Jesse Laslovich sat down with us on Thursday at the Missoula Federal Department of Justice office to discuss a number of issues important to our listeners. Laslovich briefly described the role the U.S. Attorney for Montana fills in the hierarchy of law enforcement.
Suspect Shot by Law Enforcement Near Missoula Airport Identified
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the Smokejumper Center in the 5700 block of West Broadway as 34-year-old Vance Ledeau. Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold provided limited details of the incident that day. One...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for the Fourth Time in 12 Days
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:42 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of a rock thrown through a window. About five minutes before the window broke, 41-year-old Virinder Brar had been told he would not be allowed to stay at the center that night.
Man on Felony Probation Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula
On September 12, 2022, at approximately 2:04 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 800 block of Hendrickson Drive. The reporting party was a resident in the area and reported that there was an older blue Dodge Caravan with a male...
The New Mayor of Missoula is City Councilor Jordan Hess
In a dramatic final vote that occurred at 11:15 p.m. on Monday night, Mike Nugent nobly stepped aside after several locked votes and Jordan Hess was elected by the Missoula City Council to be the City of Missoula’s mayor until the next election. The council wrapped up a process...
Montana Grizzlies Want to Stay Undefeated After Homecoming
On Saturday, our University of Montana Grizzlies will play their first Big Sky Conference game of the season against the Portland State Vikings. Kickoff at Washington-Grizzly Stadium is set for 2 p.m. Mountain time. The Griz are 3-0 on the season after beating Indiana State last week 49-14. The Griz...
Three Deaths and Multiple Injuries Due to Crash on Highway 10
Two vehicles collided on Highway 10 near Roller Coaster Road at about 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday which caused multiple fatalities. We spoke with Montana Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Jay nelson on Monday afternoon who provided more information about the deadly crash. “This morning at approximately 9:10 a.m. on Highway...
