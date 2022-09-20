ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Woman Accused Of Embezzling Nearly $200K From Company In Darien

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
Daria Opolski Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A 39-year-old woman was nabbed for allegedly embezzling nearly $200,000 from a Fairfield County company.

Daria Opolski, of Norwalk, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Darien after turning herself in to police on an active warrant.

She was arrested for an incident stemming from August when a victim came to police headquarters to report larceny involving a large sum of money embezzled from her business account by one of her employees, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police.

The victim reported that the employee she suspected was Opolski and reported that while reviewing the company’s financial records she found some discrepancies, Skoumbros said.

The victim reported that she started to notice payments made to credit cards that do not belong to the company. The victim uncovered a total amount of over $50,000 that had been embezzled from the business account over the years, he added.

Opolski was questioned and admitted that she wrote several checks and made them payable to a family member's company. Opolski stated that the victim trusted her and would not review any of the documents she needed to be signed, Skoumbros said.

Opolski also told police that after the documents were signed she would change the info in QuickBooks to the name of a company the victim would recognize. The victim was advised to go back further in her records to report any more discrepancies, police said.

The victim provided additional evidence dating back to 2017 that $144,533 was embezzled from her company account.

Opolski was charged with:

  • Larceny
  • Embezzlement
  • Identity theft
  • Forgery

She was released after posting 10 percent of a $50,000 bond and is due to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Comments / 21

C. Vanessa
4d ago

Don't people realize that you never get away with embezzlement, you always get caught. It's not worth it! You always read of people who embezzle from their jobs. I recall one woman embezzled a lot of money, most went to playing the lottery, now the story said they were going to check if she won anything, as well as see if any of her family or friends win anynlarge amounts, but hmm they never did the follow up, and it was a huge amount of money she used playing the lottery and playing scratch off tickets. I really wanted to know if she won anything.

Reply
3
Vote Blue
4d ago

At 39, she just ruined the rest of her life. What a dumb move. She may go to prison. I wouldn't feel sorry for her one bit.

Reply(2)
4
lord of the fly jogood
4d ago

deport her and her entire family . i bet they're all greedy criminals. and close the European border...

Reply
6
