Three of the four ANR area teams played Thursday night football and two of those scored victories in road games. Aurora moved to 5-0 on the season with another convincing win at St. Paul, 54-13. For the fourth game in a row, Carlos Collazo ran for 200-plus yards, racking up a season-high 269 yards and five touchdowns against the Wildcats Thursday night.

AURORA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO