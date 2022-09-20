Read full article on original website
Joanne Lees: Let the locals enjoy their piece of Lake Winnisquam
I agree with with Didi Thompson and all of her reasons for opposition of the development of the hotel, spa and event barn slated for the former Anchorage location on Lake Winnisquam.
NH Veterans Home to hold Craft Fair for Veterans
TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home will hold its 5th annual craft fair on Saturday, Sept. 24, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the outdoor pavilion, accessible from Colby Road. The fair features free admission. Vendor registration fees and raffle sales benefit the NHVH Resident Benefit Fund, which provides the...
Meredith Veterans Memorial Committee asks for names of veterans
MEREDITH — A local Meredith organization is building a new memorial to veterans from Meredith who served in the Nation’s wars, from the Revolutionary War to the present Global War on Terror. The committee leading this effort is now seeking the public’s help in identifying veterans from after the Vietnam war for inclusion. As explained by Fred Strader, chair of the committee, “While we have good historical research and government records for veterans from the Revolutionary War through Vietnam, we do not have access to any Federal or State records to allow us to identify Meredith veterans from post-Vietnam conflicts, including Lebanon, Grenada, Panama, The Gulf War and the Global War on Terror — Iraq and Afghanistan. We need the help of those veterans themselves, or family and friends, to provide the names so these deserving residents can be honored. This is the same process other towns have had to go through to get names for their memorials.”
Patricia A. Wylie, 70
LACONIA — Patricia Ann Wylie, 70, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2022, at her home with her loving husband of 50 years and dogs by her side. Patricia was born on August 29, 1952, in Salem, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Thomas and Leona (Ellison) Kennedy.
Register for 12-week CriCut Maker Marketing class starting Oct. 5
WOLFEBORO — Did you ever want to learn how to make your very own T-shirts, mugs, and signs? Now you can. Makers Mill is teaming up with Carroll Academy to offer a "Cricut Maker Marketing" class. This is a 12-session progressive class that occurs weekly on Wednesday evenings beginning...
Bike thieves are on a roll in the city
LACONIA — The arrest of a Laconia resident in connection with the theft of two performance bicycles offers a snapshot of a chronic and widespread problem, according to Chief Matt Canfield. “We’ve had a lot of bike thefts in the city. It’s always an issue,” Canfield said....
School board: Caring staff members doing their best, need public's support
There has been an increasingly coarse tone stating that both New Hampshire public education and Laconia Schools are failing. Sweeping statements that label schools, students, and/or staff as “failing” do a disservice to the work done everyday to support and serve our community. Students are welcomed and supported daily by caring staff members that do their best while being held to high standards under significant public scrutiny. In a letter published on Sept. 23, 2022, school staff in general and a specific staff member are labeled as poorly trained, out of compliance with special education plans, and abusive. There are procedures to address specific complaints about incidents and services. Those procedures have appeals processes, as well. In a time when school staff and administrators are burning out and leaving the profession under the weight of the multitude of challenges they face daily, our schools need support, not condemnation.
Fire Chief Tim Joubert
LACONIA — Tilton-Northfield Fire & EMS Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Joubert, a 20-year vete…
Stacy Bivolcic: Creteau-Miller understands being a real Republican means placing people over party
I am hoping you will join me in voting for Cindy Creteau-Miller. She is the right choice for Meredith and New Hampshire.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 554 service calls from noon Sept. 15 through noon Thursday. Thirteen adults were arrested.
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 156 service calls from last Friday though Wednesday. Two people were arrested.
Sandra Ringelstein: Three reasons to vote for her in District 8 on Election Day
Thank you to all who voted for me in the primary for New Hampshire state representative in Carroll County, District 8. I am enormously grateful for the continuing support as I move forward to the general election Nov. 8.
Corrections staff close to dangerously low, supt. tells commissioners
LACONIA — Staffing levels at the Belknap County Corrections facility have dropped to the point where the safety of the facility could be in jeopardy if they were to go any lower, the corrections superintendent has told county commissioners. “Things are going well, but it’s precarious,” Superintendent Adam Cunningham...
Matt Coker: Evaluate the candidates and cast votes based on facts, not rhetoric
The primary has come and gone, and I can say with hope and relief that reason won the day in Belknap County. Norm Silber and Mike Sylvia and many of their endorsed candidates who lead the Free State assault on our county departments and Gunstock were overwhelmingly defeated at the polls.
Brian Beihl: Citizens for Belknap educating voters to make smart choices
Citizens for Belknap supports reasonable, responsible representation for Belknap County. As such, contrary to what Mr. Stephen J. Conkling’s recent letter might suggest, we are not out to unseat Republicans.
New policy would remove school board from budget process
BRISTOL — The Newfound Regional School Board will take up a policy change that would eliminate one of its most important roles, that of developing an operating budget, at its Monday, Sept. 26 meeting. The new policy would cede the budget procedure to the superintendent, who would establish guidelines...
