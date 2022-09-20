ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

wxxv25.com

Law firm hosted town halls for BP Oil Spill victims in Gulfport

A Miami-based law firm, the Downs Law Group, hosted free town halls in Gulfport for victims of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon BP Oil Spill. The town halls are offered to those who suffer from cancer or chronic illness and think they may have been harmed by the spill. Attendees had...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Weekend events along the Gulf Coast

Looking ahead to the weekend, there are several events along the Coast. The end of summer BBQ Cookoff and Concert is happening Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean Springs. Admission is $20 and includes all you can eat chicken and pork plates. Proceeds will benefit Wounded Warrior and Purple Heart recipients and other local charities along the Gulf Coast.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

19 students from Coast named National Merit semifinalists

19 students from South Mississippi are among 210 statewide to be named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for 2023. The students were from eight schools, in addition to a homeschooled student. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of more than 16,000 students nationwide this month. The students will have...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Adopt a Neighborhood Community Clean up in Gulfport

A week from Saturday, Gulfport Councilman R. Lee Flowers is teaming up with several community organizations for a clean-up event. It’s called ‘Adopt a Neighborhood’ and they’re putting it on in hopes of accomplishing more than taking trash off the streets. Councilman Flowers and Precious Prodigy...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Teachers learn about blue economy careers at USM’s Marine Education Center

Twenty-three high school engineering teachers from across the state toured USM’s Marine Education Center to learn about blue economy careers. Teachers watched a presentation where they learned about GenSea programs offered at the center to help bring awareness to their students. The GenSea programs introduce students to the field...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Hit and run on Highway 49 in Gulfport

According to Gulfport Police Department, a motorcyclist was hit by a car and that car took off. The motorcyclist is in stable condition according to Gulfport police. The incident happened on Highway 49 close to Taco Sombrero. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport man killed in crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County. A 2005 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport, MS, traveled South on Highway 53 when it collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 46-year-old Gregory Wells of Gulfport, MS, and a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by 53-year-old Rodney Cuevas of Perkinston, MS that were both traveling North on Highway 53.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

47th annual Slavic Invitational tees off at golf courses around the Coast

The 47th annual Slavic Invitational is underway this weekend with more then 435 teams playing on five golf courses along the Coast. The Slavic tournament started in Gulfport at Windance Country Club, but throughout the weekend, golfers will join in on the action at Sunkist Golf Club in Biloxi, all the way to the Pine and Cardinal in Diamondhead.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Renaissance the Runway fashion show returns to the Coast

Local leaders and local fashion will be strutting down the runway tonight for one of the biggest charities on the Coast. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf is at the Biloxi Civic Center where the Bacot McCarty Foundation is preparing for their annual Renaissance the Runway.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

NCBC honors fallen service members at Bells Across America ceremony

A bell tolled 80 times at the Navy Seabee Base. Each one in honor of a fallen service member. The Bells Across America service was in honor of Gold Star families, those who have lost a family member who died in service to their country. The Naval Construction Battalion Center...
GULFPORT, MS

