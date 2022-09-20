The 47th annual Slavic Invitational is underway this weekend with more then 435 teams playing on five golf courses along the Coast. The Slavic tournament started in Gulfport at Windance Country Club, but throughout the weekend, golfers will join in on the action at Sunkist Golf Club in Biloxi, all the way to the Pine and Cardinal in Diamondhead.

BILOXI, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO