Law firm hosted town halls for BP Oil Spill victims in Gulfport
A Miami-based law firm, the Downs Law Group, hosted free town halls in Gulfport for victims of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon BP Oil Spill. The town halls are offered to those who suffer from cancer or chronic illness and think they may have been harmed by the spill. Attendees had...
Rotary Club of Gulfport Sunset collecting donations for Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence
The Rotary Club of Gulfport Sunset is collecting donations of household items to help the Gulf Coast Center for nonviolence. Here to tell us more about this important rotary drive is Tiffany Henderson.
‘100 Things to do in Coastal Mississippi before you Die’ book launch and signing
Next Thursday evening, the Mississippi Coast Convention Center is hosting a book launch for ‘100 Things to do in Coastal Mississippi before you Die.’. Author Lisa Evans is in studio to tell us more about her work.
D’Iberville/St. Martin Chamber puts on job fair for multiple career fields
D’Iberville/ St. Martin Chamber of Commerce held a job fair today to help those in need of a new opportunity. Multiple businesses gathered in the D’Iberville Community Center, looking to hire motivated employees. A variety of positions and career fields were available to choose from such as health...
Weekend events along the Gulf Coast
Looking ahead to the weekend, there are several events along the Coast. The end of summer BBQ Cookoff and Concert is happening Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean Springs. Admission is $20 and includes all you can eat chicken and pork plates. Proceeds will benefit Wounded Warrior and Purple Heart recipients and other local charities along the Gulf Coast.
19 students from Coast named National Merit semifinalists
19 students from South Mississippi are among 210 statewide to be named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for 2023. The students were from eight schools, in addition to a homeschooled student. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of more than 16,000 students nationwide this month. The students will have...
Adopt a Neighborhood Community Clean up in Gulfport
A week from Saturday, Gulfport Councilman R. Lee Flowers is teaming up with several community organizations for a clean-up event. It’s called ‘Adopt a Neighborhood’ and they’re putting it on in hopes of accomplishing more than taking trash off the streets. Councilman Flowers and Precious Prodigy...
Teachers learn about blue economy careers at USM’s Marine Education Center
Twenty-three high school engineering teachers from across the state toured USM’s Marine Education Center to learn about blue economy careers. Teachers watched a presentation where they learned about GenSea programs offered at the center to help bring awareness to their students. The GenSea programs introduce students to the field...
Hit and run on Highway 49 in Gulfport
According to Gulfport Police Department, a motorcyclist was hit by a car and that car took off. The motorcyclist is in stable condition according to Gulfport police. The incident happened on Highway 49 close to Taco Sombrero. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
Gulfport man killed in crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County. A 2005 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport, MS, traveled South on Highway 53 when it collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 46-year-old Gregory Wells of Gulfport, MS, and a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by 53-year-old Rodney Cuevas of Perkinston, MS that were both traveling North on Highway 53.
Coast Electric offices host food truck event benefiting American Heart Association
Coast Electric offices in Kiln, Gulfport, and Picayune hosted a variety of food trucks for the American Heart Association. This is Coast Electric’s second annual event where they come together along with food vendors for a good cause. The electric company’s employees chose the American Heart Association because they...
High School Football: St. Martin Yellowjackets vs. Gulfport Admirals
St. Martin riding high from a week four win at Greene County, visiting Gulfport fresh off a big win over Germantown. St. Martin wins this one 21-7.
Market St. and Ingalls Avenue in Pascagoula closing tonight for construction
The intersection of Market Street and Ingalls Avenue in Pascagoula will be closed tonight for construction. That begins at 8 tonight. North and southbound lanes are expected to reopen by 5 tomorrow morning. Ingalls Avenue west of Market Street will remain closed. Ingalls Avenue east of Market Street will remain...
‘Stand the Watch’ ceremony in Biloxi for Veteran Suicide Awareness Month
September is Veteran Suicide Awareness Month and to honor those veterans lost to suicide and bring awareness, a Stand the Watch ceremony is taking place at the Biloxi Lighthouse. A flag draped coffin is on display along with 22 boots to represent the 22 veterans who commit suicide everyday according...
47th annual Slavic Invitational tees off at golf courses around the Coast
The 47th annual Slavic Invitational is underway this weekend with more then 435 teams playing on five golf courses along the Coast. The Slavic tournament started in Gulfport at Windance Country Club, but throughout the weekend, golfers will join in on the action at Sunkist Golf Club in Biloxi, all the way to the Pine and Cardinal in Diamondhead.
Renaissance the Runway fashion show returns to the Coast
Local leaders and local fashion will be strutting down the runway tonight for one of the biggest charities on the Coast. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf is at the Biloxi Civic Center where the Bacot McCarty Foundation is preparing for their annual Renaissance the Runway.
High School Football: Gautier Gators vs. George County Rebels
Gautier Gators feeling good after beating Moss Point in week four, visiting George County still looking for its first win of the season.
Lottery Draw for September 23rd, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
NCBC honors fallen service members at Bells Across America ceremony
A bell tolled 80 times at the Navy Seabee Base. Each one in honor of a fallen service member. The Bells Across America service was in honor of Gold Star families, those who have lost a family member who died in service to their country. The Naval Construction Battalion Center...
Mega Millions winning numbers for September 23rd, 2022
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
