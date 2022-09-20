ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: A Look At Evan Peters’ Intense Transformation

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is the surprise Netflix drop of September 2022. Ryan Murphy’s latest series for the streaming service has American Horror Story vet Evan Peters starring as Jeffrey Dahmer, the infamous serial killer who became known for cannibalism. The drama series will be available to stream on September 21.

The Netflix limited series chronicles Jeffrey’s murders of “17 men and boys, mostly individuals of color, across the midwest over the course of 13 years. As the series evolves, it explores how the case was egregiously mishandled and how the crimes went ignored by police for over a decade.” Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story “exposes these unconscionable crimes” that took place from 1978 to 1991 and centers “around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.”

The first trailer dropped on September 16, less than a week before the show’s release. One day prior to Monster’s launch, Netflix released a second trailer in order to “properly showcase the complex story.” There’s been plenty of buzz surrounding this project since it’s another collaboration between Evan and Ryan. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything we know about Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, including the cast, filming details, and more.

What Is Jeffrey Dahmer’s Backstory?

Jeffrey Dahmer infamously murdered and dismembered 17 males in cold blood. His horrific crimes also involved rape, necrophilia, and cannibalism. Jeffrey became known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” and the “Milwaukee Monster.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKc17_0i3LCWRc00
The real Jeffrey Dahmer in 1991. (Allan Y Scott/AP/Shutterstock)

The serial killer was eventually diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, schizotypal personality disorder, and a psychotic disorder. However, he was found to be legally sane to stand trial. After his capture, Jeffrey was convicted of 15 of the 16 murders and sentenced to 15 terms of life imprisonment in 1992. He was later sentenced to a sixteenth life imprisonment term for an additional homicide. He was beaten to death by inmate Christopher Scarver on November 28, 1994, while in prison.

Despite the show being titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the show will not be told from his perspective. “We had one rule going into this from Ryan [Murphy] that it would never be told from Dahmer’s point of view,” Evan told Netflix Queue.

Evan said it was “important to be respectful of the victims, to the victims’ families, to try and tell the story as authentically as we could… You need to have certain plot points — he did do these things — but you don’t need to embellish them. You know, we get it. We don’t need to see it over and over again.”

Where & When To Watch

All 10 episodes of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will be released on September 21, 2022, on Netflix. The release date was confirmed when the first trailer dropped on September 16.

The role of Jeffrey Dahmer is Evan’s first series regular role since his Emmy-winning turn in Mare of Easttown. All eyes are sure to be on the actor within the awards circuit as he takes on one of America’s most notorious serial killers.

The official synopsis reads: “Monster chronicles the story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers, largely told from the point of view of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims and dives deeply into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree. The series dramatizes at least 10 instances where Dahmer was almost apprehended but ultimately let go. The series also is expected to touch on white privilege, as Dahmer, a clean-cut, good-looking white guy, was repeatedly given a free pass by cops as well as by judges who were lenient when he had been charged with petty crimes.”

Cast & Crew

Cast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8BlL_0i3LCWRc00
Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer. (Netflix)

Evan Peters will play serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The actor will play the Wisconsin native from high school to his death in prison at 34. “I was very scared about all of the things that Dahmer did, and trying to commit to [playing this character] was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life,” Evan told Netflix. “It was so jaw-dropping that it all really happened. It felt important to be respectful to the victims and to the victims’ families to try to tell the story as authentically as we could.”

The actor prepared for his transformation by watching Jeffrey’s interview with Dateline NBC’s Stone Phillips, as well as YouTube videos about him. He also read biographies, the police report, and Jeffrey’s confession.

“I was very scared about all the things that he did and diving into that and trying to commit to that was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life,” Evan said in an interview. “Because I wanted it to be very authentic, but in order to do that, I was going to have to go to really dark places and stay there for an extended period of time.”

The Shape of Water star Richard Jenkins and The Breakfast Club’s Molly Ringwald will play Lionel and Shari Dahmer, Jeffrey’s father and stepmother. Penelope Ann Miller plays Jeffrey’s absent mother Joyce, and the show will chronicle his parents’ “struggle to make sense of their troubled son and their neglect to recognize his danger.” Michael Learned plays Catherine Dahmer, Jeffrey’s grandmother. Jeffrey would often lure his victims to his grandmother’s house where he lived for a time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3NgW_0i3LCWRc00
Molly Ringwald and Richard Jenkins in ‘Monster.’ (Netflix)

Niecy Nash, who previously worked with Ryan on Scream Queens, stars as Glenda Cleveland. Glenda was one of Jeffrey’s next-door neighbors at a Milwaukee apartment complex. “Glenda was one of his victims too. And her story has been told the least,” Niecy told Netflix. Glenda became suspicious of Jeffrey and alerted their landlord multiple times of foul odor coming from his apartment. When the landlord didn’t believe her, Glenda called the police, but they refused to take a Black woman and her family, living in an underserved neighborhood, seriously.

Glenda notably called the police after watching 14-year-old Konerak Sinthasomphone stumble naked out of Jeffrey’s apartment and into the street. When police arrived, Jeffrey lied and said the boy was his lover. The police believed Jeffrey over Glenda. Konerak became another one of Jeffrey’s victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bSi4_0i3LCWRc00
Niecy Nash as Glenda Jackson. (Netflix)

“Heavy is the head that wears the crown to tell this story as it had never been done before,” Niecy said. “That comes with a lot of responsibility because you want to make sure you get it right.”

Evan stressed, “It’s called The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, but it’s not just him and his backstory. It’s the repercussions; it’s how society and our system failed to stop him multiple times because of racism and homophobia. Everybody gets their side of the story told.”

Who Is The Creative Team?

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan serve as co-creators and executive producers. Additional executive producers also include Evan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Janet Mock, and Carl Franklin (episode 1). Carl, Gregg Araki, Paris Barclay, Jennifer Lynch, and Clement Virgo also directed episodes.

President of Color Of Change Rashad Robinson is a consulting producer. Rashad worked with Bryan to make sure that the victims’ stories would be heard and explored. “I wanted to make sure that we really enhanced the deep understanding of the systemic racism in the Milwaukee Police Department, that we really enhance all the ways in which policing failed throughout each and every stage, the incentive structures that allowed a blond-haired, blue-eyed guy to continually kill and harm people, particularly Black and brown people,” he told Netflix’s Tudum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MCnGO_0i3LCWRc00
Evan Peters in a scene from ‘Monster.’ (Netflix)

He added, “This was not a situation of a lone wolf, which is oftentimes the story that gets told about Dahmer. And so what makes this different is that we get to understand and see the humanity of those who were murdered by Jeffrey Dahmer. But we get to understand and see it not as unfortunate, but as unjust.”

Filming Details

Filming for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story took place from late March 2021 to the end of July 2021. The limited series was filmed in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
StyleCaster

Jeffrey Dahmer Once Fried a Man’s Arms With Oil & Ate Them—Why He Was a Cannibal

Jeffrey Dahmer, otherwise known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, is by far one of the most disturbing killers in America’s, if not the world’s, history, having confessed to the rape and murder of 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Some of which he consumed. Forensic psychologists and true crime fans alike are intrigued by what motivates a man like him and we have to wonder why Jeffrey Dahmer wanted to eat his victims. Unlike many other killers, Jeffrey says he didn’t have a “profoundly unhappy” childhood. He told NBC in 1994 that his childhood was “fairly normal”, though his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Ringwald
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Gregg Araki
Person
Jennifer Lynch
Person
Clement Virgo
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Carl Franklin
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Person
Penelope Ann Miller
Person
Michael Learned
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104

She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Film Star#Netflix#American Horror Story
rolling out

Why actress Gina Torres didn’t identify as Black

Gina Torres admits that she has “felt trapped” as an Afro-Latina actress who has almost exclusively played Black roles for the balance of her career. Torres, who made her Hollywood debut with 1992’s Unnatural Pursuits, said that she has been uncomfortable in many of the roles she played.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch

Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I found out today he’s dead’: Jennifer Coolidge lauded for ‘iconic’ response to dating question

Jennifer Coolidge left reporters lost for words when they asked a question about her dating life.After The White Lotus star took the Emmys 2022 stage on Monday (12 September) evening to claim her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, she went backstage for press interviews. Speaking to Access, the 61-year-old actor was asked: “If you could shoot your shot with anybody, who would it be?”With a straight face, Coolidge answered: “Well, I was very excited about somebody – I can’t say their name – but I found out today he’s dead.”The two stunned interviewers reacted awkwardly...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
242K+
Followers
22K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy