‘Teen Mom’ Star Maci Bookout Reveals Where She Stands With Ex Ryan Edwards

By Chris Rogers
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

During the final season of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout‘s relationships with her ex, Ryan Edwards, and his parents, were pretty nonexistent. Things were pretty bad, and unfortunately, they haven’t gotten any better, Maci revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while she was promoting MTV’s newest series, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Maci Bookout

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CboPc_0i3LCK6800
Maci Bookout. Image: AMI/MEGA

“Honestly, I don’t know if [Ryan and his family] will [be on the new show]. I know [there’s a rumor], like, ‘Maci got them fired’ or something, but I wish I had that kind of power,” she said with a laugh, when we asked whether Ryan would be a part of The Next Chapter. “Truly, I don’t know if [they’ll be on the show], but I’m under the impression that they’re not mainly because I haven’t filmed anything [with them or about them]. I feel like it would probably be a storyline, so I don’t think so…”

Maci also said that her co-parenting relationship with Ryan hasn’t gotten any better. “Truth be told, that’s honestly one of the positive things about him no longer being a part of the show because like, I don’t even have his phone number. I couldn’t tell you the last time I spoke words to him, or saw him even. When he was a part of the show, there was no relationship. So we were sitting there, having to talk about each other like we [actually] talk to each other, but we don’t. So no, it hasn’t changed at all. We truly haven’t had a relationship at all in probably four years,” she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnWrv_0i3LCK6800
Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards (MTV)

Maci and Ryan share 13-year-old son Bentley together, but throughout the last season of Teen Mom OG, Ryan didn’t show much initiative in having a relationship with him. And that, too, hasn’t changed, Maci told us. “It’s still kind of the same. Bentley is still in therapy and still doing fantastic and working on himself, but I think at this point, he’s kind of come to the realization that that way of building the relationship with Ryan is probably not going to happen. But the ball is in Ryan’s court, and it will remain there,” Maci said, referencing Ryan’s refusal to go to therapy with Bentley to work on things between them.

Want more from Maci? New episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV. Plus, watch the full video interview above to hear Maci talk about her and husband Taylor McKinney‘s plans for more kids, as well as when she thinks she’ll leave the Teen Mom franchise.

