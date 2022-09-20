ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York

“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
96.1 The Breeze

Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?

Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
96.1 The Breeze

Major Thunderstorm Headed Toward Buffalo, New York

Next week looks absolutely brutal in Western New York. The first significant storm in some time is set to hit Buffalo, New York. On Sunday, expect some big storms to roll through the area all day long. So, while you're watching the Buffalo Bills game, you won't be getting up to cut the lawn afterward before dinner.
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Bills Offering New Kids Club: “Mini Mafia”

The Buffalo Bills are on a roll this season and we all know that Buffalo Bills fans are known as the Bills Mafia. Now your kids can join the Mafia family. It is no secret that when you are born in Buffalo, you are going to be a Bills fan. I grew up in West Seneca and I have tons of pictures of me rocking theJoe Fergerson jersey. My brothers and I would pretend to be Bruce Smith or Andre Reed in the yard when we played pick-up football.
96.1 The Breeze

$2 Million Dollar Western New York Has One-Of-A-Kind Addition

When you spend money on something like a house and the number is a massive number you expect to get certain things. When you are asked to pay over $2 million dollars for a home in Western New York, you expect to get a lot of extras with the home. From upgraded kitchens to hot tubs and spas to oversize garages and maybe even a manmade pond.
96.1 The Breeze

Christmas Decorations Already Up at Western New York Stores

We are officially into the fall season, or at least as of Thursday night at 9 pm. For once, the weather changed into the cool crisp air we associate with fall, right when summer officially ended on the calendar. Pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and other fall activities are underway in Western New York and we still have over five weeks of "spooky season" left.
News 4 Buffalo

Plane crashes in Clarence field, one person stable

CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB) — A single-engine plane crashed in the town of Clarence on Saturday, Amherst Police have confirmed to News 4. The plane crashed into a field in the area of 8041 Transit Road at 12:50 p.m. Saturday. Amherst Police said an elderly man is stable and conscious after they got him out of […]
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

