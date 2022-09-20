Read full article on original website
Related
Autumn Has Arrived, Are You Ready For It In Buffalo, New York
Now that fall has arrived in Western New York, it's finally time to fully embrace all that autumn has to offer in Buffalo. No matter how much I've rallied against it, we can finally begin to embrace all of the apple-cinnamon and pumpkin-spice stuff that we've seen on shelves in stores for the last few weeks around town.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations Returns To Western New York
We’re all going to be watching the Bills “SQUISH. THE. FISH.” this weekend, and there are tons of places to not only watch the game, but have a fun-filled weekend in Western New York. For this weekend of September, there are a lot of events planned in...
Erie County New York Names Today After Goo Goo Dolls
Today is turning out to be a very special day for Buffalo's own Goo Goo Dolls. The Goo Goo Dolls are back in their hometown tonight at Key Bank Center to wrap up their 2022 summer tour and they just received a very special honor from their hometown. Erie County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Open House At Gorgeous Home In East Aurora, New York [PHOTOS]
The fall is here and the leaves are changing. As we get ready to pick pumpkins and sip on pumpkin spice drinks, it may be time to take a look at a few homes that are up for sale. One of the most beautiful villages to drive through in the...
Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?
Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
Major Thunderstorm Headed Toward Buffalo, New York
Next week looks absolutely brutal in Western New York. The first significant storm in some time is set to hit Buffalo, New York. On Sunday, expect some big storms to roll through the area all day long. So, while you're watching the Buffalo Bills game, you won't be getting up to cut the lawn afterward before dinner.
Buffalo Bills Offering New Kids Club: “Mini Mafia”
The Buffalo Bills are on a roll this season and we all know that Buffalo Bills fans are known as the Bills Mafia. Now your kids can join the Mafia family. It is no secret that when you are born in Buffalo, you are going to be a Bills fan. I grew up in West Seneca and I have tons of pictures of me rocking theJoe Fergerson jersey. My brothers and I would pretend to be Bruce Smith or Andre Reed in the yard when we played pick-up football.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$2 Million Dollar Western New York Has One-Of-A-Kind Addition
When you spend money on something like a house and the number is a massive number you expect to get certain things. When you are asked to pay over $2 million dollars for a home in Western New York, you expect to get a lot of extras with the home. From upgraded kitchens to hot tubs and spas to oversize garages and maybe even a manmade pond.
We’ll See These 7 Illnesses All Over Buffalo This Fall
Fall is officially here, bringing changing leaves, cozy sweaters, and everything pumpkin spice and nice. But let’s not forget what else the fall season tends to bring us - hacking, coughing, sneezing, and sniffles. Yup, Fall is here, alright. Why do people tend to get more sick in the...
Driver dies after crashing into NFTA-Metro bus
NFTA Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Friday morning at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Read more here:
Baby Shark Live! Coming This Christmas To Buffalo, New York
Sorry about that. We’re just trying to get you prepared!. The Baby Shark phenomenon has no signs of stopping. Ever since the YouTube sensation went mega-viral in 2016, the Baby Shark song has been on a constant loop in our heads all day (and sometimes our nightmares). But your kids love it, so what can you do?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Christmas Decorations Already Up at Western New York Stores
We are officially into the fall season, or at least as of Thursday night at 9 pm. For once, the weather changed into the cool crisp air we associate with fall, right when summer officially ended on the calendar. Pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and other fall activities are underway in Western New York and we still have over five weeks of "spooky season" left.
Plane crashes in Clarence field, one person stable
CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB) — A single-engine plane crashed in the town of Clarence on Saturday, Amherst Police have confirmed to News 4. The plane crashed into a field in the area of 8041 Transit Road at 12:50 p.m. Saturday. Amherst Police said an elderly man is stable and conscious after they got him out of […]
WGRZ TV
Morning Crash Closes Genesee St. In Buffalo
IT HAPPENED AROUND 6:30 ON GENESEE STREET AT KERNS AVENUE. YOU CAN SEE THE BACK END OF ONE OF THOSE CARS IS COMPLETELY RIPPED AWAY.
West Seneca man says SUV had more issues after visit to local shop
In August Adam Dipietro brought his SUV into Mr. Tire in West Seneca to replace an alternator, but he said when the job was done the vehicle was in worse shape than it was before he brought it in.
Buffalo woman shot on S. Division Street
Detectives are currently questioning people in relation to this shooting, but anyone with additional information that could help solve this case is being asked to call or text their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
3 Buffalo Restaurants Featured On TV That Are Now Sadly Closed
It is quite an honor for a restaurant to be featured on National TV. Not only do you get some nation-wide attention for your food, but you also get one of the Food Network superstars to stop in for the day to sample your food, hang with the staff, and invite as many people to come to check out your restaurant.
Dad of Orchard Park grad killed in Tampa said "we're heartbroken"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carson Senfield, according to his family was celebrating his 19th birthday on the day he was tragically shot to death. Tampa police say early Saturday morning, the University of Tampa sophomore was shot to death by the driver of a vehicle. The driver, according to police, said he feared for his life.
Police Warn That Car Thefts Are Surging Across New York
Police are warning people to be extra careful and use due diligence when they leave their vehicles. There has been a surge in reported vehicle thefts across the state and police in Hamburg, New York took to Facebook to warn residents to make sure they are protecting themselves against car thieves.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0