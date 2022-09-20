ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes Posts Rare Photo Of Daughter Exa, 9 Months, She Shares With Elon Musk

By Sara Whitman
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Grimes gave fans a rare glimpse of her 9-month-old daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, and it looks like she’s taking after her! The singer, 34, shared a snapshot of little Exa wearing a black onesie and adorable pink bow on Twitter on Sept. 18 and said she was in the middle of busting a move. “My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche,” she wrote alongside the photo. “what a queen.”

Exa is the second child of Grimes and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, 51. They welcomed their 2-year-old son, X AE A-XII, into the world in May 2020, which is about four months after Grimes revealed she was expecting. Although people had a lot to say about the unique moniker, very little is known about him or his younger sister, as they are kept out of the spotlight. In fact, her children’s privacy is so important to Grimes that she did not announce she welcomed another child until March 2022 — four months after Exa was born.

“Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk,” she revealed to Vanity Fair in March. “Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Dark, meanwhile, is ‘the unknown’. People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.” She also explained how to pronounce Sideræl and revealed the name is associated with “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLeSe_0i3LBj0O00
Elon Musk and Grimes dated on and off for four years and welcomed two kids together (Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

During the Vanity Fair interview, Grimes revealed that she and Elon, who had been dating on and off since 2018, were still together and “always wanted at least three or four” kids. However, they broke up by the time the interview was published.

In July, news broke that the Tesla CEO secretly welcomed twins with one of his Neuralink executives, Shivon Zilis, in Nov. 2021 — one month before his second child with Grimes was born. He confirmed the news to Page Six and celebrated his nine living kids by saying, “Bravo to big families.” Elon shares five other kids with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson, to whom he was married between 2000 and 2008. They welcomed twins Griffin and Vivian in 2004 and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006. Justine and Elon welcomed a son named Nevada in 2002, but he tragically passed at just 10 weeks old due to sudden infant death syndrome.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share A Steamy Kiss In Swimsuits While In Italy With Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry and her heartthrob fiancé Orlando Bloom were seen leaning in for a sweet kiss (or two!) as they continued yachting in Positano, Italy! In intimate pics, which you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the “Roar” singer, 37, and her Lord of the Rings lover, 45, were seen in swimsuits snuggling up to each other for kisses — both in the water and out! Katy rocked a white floral sleeveless one-piece bathing suit with yellow side bows and pulled her hair into a messy bun for the late summer family day. Orlando rocked sporty white swim trunks, and in some photos, he pulled on a white long sleeved rash guard for protection from the sun.
CELEBRITIES
Grimes’ Transformation In Photos: From Emerging Singer To Her New Fairy Creature Look

Grimes, 34, is a Canadian musician who is also the mother of two of Elon Musk‘s children. The songstress, who was born Claire Elise Boucher, took to Twitter on Sept. 17 to reveal her drastic transformation. But her new look is not too surprising, as Grimes previously wrote on Twitter that she was looking to undergo body modification surgeries. Below is a list of photos of the “Oblivion” singer’s looks over the last few years.
CELEBRITIES
