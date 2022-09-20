ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golobos.com

Women’s Soccer Returns Home Sunday to Host Colorado State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team returns home Sunday afternoon to host Colorado State in its Mountain West home opener. The Lobos and Rams will kick-off at 1:00 p.m. at the UNM Soccer Complex in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos in Second Place After First Day of the Tucker Intercollegiate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –– The New Mexico men’s golf team used a strong second round to finish the opening day of the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate in second place. In their lone home event of the year at the UNM Championship Course, the Lobos are at 12-under going into Saturday’s final round.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

LSU Shuts down UNM 38-0

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU was able to hold UNM’s offense at bay, and the Tigers were able to move the ball as LSU picked up a 38-0 win over New Mexico in Baton Rouge. The Tigers moved to 3-1 on the year and New Mexico fell to 2-2. UNM has a short week to get ready for UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday night in a game on CBS Sports Network.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Close Week at Utah State Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo volleyball team remains on the road to close out the first week of Mountain West competition to face another tough team in Utah State, with first serve set for Saturday at 11 a.m. MT. The match will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Fall in Five to Broncos in MW Opener

BOISE, Idaho— The Lobo volleyball team forced a fifth set in the Mountain West opener at Boise State, but came up just short in the five-set decision (20-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 9-15). UNM had three players finish with double-digit kills, led by Uxue Guereca with 16, while Kali Wolf...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Game Day Info: New Mexico at LSU

(Streaming Only/Non-Linear) (770 KKOB-AM flagship in Albuquerque) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobos travel to Bayou Country and the land of the SEC giants to face the Tigers of LSU in Tiger Stadium for a night game. The game will officially kickoff at 6:32 pm Central Time, 5:32 p.m. Mountain Time, and the game can be heard on the Lobo Radio Network, flagshipped at 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB in Albuquerque. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and the SEC Network+
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy