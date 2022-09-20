BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU was able to hold UNM’s offense at bay, and the Tigers were able to move the ball as LSU picked up a 38-0 win over New Mexico in Baton Rouge. The Tigers moved to 3-1 on the year and New Mexico fell to 2-2. UNM has a short week to get ready for UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday night in a game on CBS Sports Network.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 14 HOURS AGO