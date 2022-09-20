Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
UPS unveils all-in pricing without delivery surcharges
UPS (NYSE: UPS) is marketing the initiative as a simplified way to pay for shipping and a convenience to shippers, the sources said. However, the convenience might come at a price. Rates in the new program are not as deeply discounted as they are in the original pricing version. The...
freightwaves.com
Rail Roundup: Green initiatives, Windy City rehab
Union Pacific, Shell sign agreement on green initiatives. Union Pacific and energy producer Shell have signed a memorandum of understanding that could help both companies reduce greenhouse gas emissions and eventually reach a 2050 goal of net-zero emissions. UP (NYSE: UNP) also says it is seeking to reduce GHG emissions...
A 44-year-old mom of 3 made $735,000 last year from a reselling business she launched using just the clothes in her closet
Mona Mejia, 44, earned $735,000 last year selling clothes and goods on social media. Her husband quit his job to help with her thriving business.
freightwaves.com
Truckload markets resume their decline
This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 35 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
We studied 309,544 patent applications – and found inventing is still a man’s world
Are women as successful as men in securing a patent for their invention? We set out to investigate gender bias in patent outcomes at IP Australia – the government agency responsible for administering intellectual property rights. To do so, we analysed 309,544 patent applications from across a 15-year period (2001-2015), and categorised close to one million inventors’ names based on whether they sounded male or female. We found that having a male-sounding first name increases the odds of securing a patent. This gender bias can have serious implications for women’s health, female career progression and equity policies in STEM. But what’s causing...
freightwaves.com
Convoy ‘creating a new class of visibility’
“Creating a new class of visibility requires surfacing actionable insights from a complex data set that changes by the minute,” according to Dorothy Li, chief technology officer at digital freight network Convoy. Li said Convoy is creating that new class of visibility with its newly released solution, Hi-Fi Visibility.
freightwaves.com
FedEx to shave daily flights to align costs with lower demand
FedEx Corp. will cut daily flights across the Atlantic, the Pacific and between Asia and Europe as it begins the process of aligning its cost structure with what the company has said is declining worldwide demand. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) will cut 11% of its trans-Pacific flights, 9% of its trans-Atlantic...
freightwaves.com
SONAR Sightings: Rejections slide in Elizabeth, New Jersey; global booking volume continues decline
The highlights from Thursday’s SONAR reports are below. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
freightwaves.com
Union workers rail against ratification
Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, rail workers still want to strike; Nikola’s Trevor Milton intervention; pre-trips go VR; best states for drone delivery; and more. Averted … for now. Health of our rails — When locomotive engineer Aaron Hiles told his wife that...
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Mexico truck makers break export record in August
Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Mexico truck makers break an export record in August; trucks moved $44 billion in U.S.-Mexico cross-border freight in July; Kia announces a $408 million expansion to grow its operations in Mexico; and an autonomous vehicle technology maker plans a factory in Mexico.
freightwaves.com
FedEx announces largest general rate increase in its history
FedEx Corp. announced late Thursday a 6.9% general rate increase (GRI) for 2023, the largest year-over-year increase in its history. The increase will apply to all FedEx (NYSE: FDX) services except for its less-than-truckload service, FedEx Freight. Increases there will range between 6.9% and 7.9%, depending on the customer’s transportation rate scale, the company said.
freightwaves.com
Drive to be champions – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude are learning from a pro what it takes to perform in the truck driving championship. Walmart driver Eric Ramsdell tells us all about how he placed first in flatbedding at the 85th National Truck Driving Championship For Safe Driving.
