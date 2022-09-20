Brawley Incident Update

Read full article on original website
31 Year Old Arrested Wednesday
(Man creates a disturbance)...He had been taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center. The man was identified as Manuel Gonzalez. He confronted security at the hospital and was pepper strayed before leaving. Other businesses reported problems with the suspect, who was finally arrested at the CVS Pharmacy. He could not be booked into county jail until he had been cleared from the pepper spray. ECRMC refused to clear the man medically, and he was taken to Pioneers memorial Hospital. He was cleared at PMH, and then booked into County Jail, with a bail set at $2,500.
Body Found In Calexico
(Body Found in an alley)....It was found in Calexico Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the body was face down in the alley of the 400 block of East Fifth Street. There was no information as to who discovered the body. It was discribed as a male, possibly in his 20's. The cause of death is under investigation. The identification was not revealed.
Friday Fatal Accident
One person died in a single vehicle accident Friday afternoon. According reports, a vehicle that was southbound on State Route 115 just south of Keystone Road, went out of control after apparently trying to avoid another vehicle that had turned in front of them. The vehicle rolled over and ended up in a nearby field. Three people in the vehicle were injured, one fatally. One of the victims was airlifted from the scene by REACH Air and another taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The third victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.
New Member At ECPD
(El Centro Police Department has a new member)....She has been officially introduced to the public. Her name is Brinley. She is a 2 and a half year old Standard Poodle. Brinley is a highly trained emotional support dog and she is available for hugs and snuggles. She was originally trained as a guide dog for the blind. After several months of training, it became apparent that her calm and gentle temperament was better suited for emotional support. She was reassigned to Webb's K9 Training and became a certified Therapy Dog last month. She resides at the Police Department and is a part of the Department's wellness platform, their peer Support Team. Part of her job is to mitigate the effects of long-term stress. She provides comfort and support to the employees. Brinely will join the ECPD's team at various functions throughout the city. She will also be featured in the Departments Social Media platforms.
Fire Displaces 6 People
The fire was reported Friday afternoon at a house in the 600 block of Fern St. Holtville Fire Department responded along with mutual aid from several other departments. The fire scene was cleared by about 4:00 p.m. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Expect Delays
Motorists can expect delays at the downtown Calexico Port of Entry. Construction on canopy over northbound lanes at the port will begin Monday and is expected to continue for a year. According to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), phase on of the project will begin at 8 pm. Monday, September 26, 2022. Five lanes will be closed Monday through Friday between 8 p.m and 6 a.m. A total of 8 lanes will remain open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Fridays. Saturday and Sunday will utilize all available lanes.
Single Vehicle Roll-over
(Roll-over results in major injuries)...The incident was reported at just after 6 Friday morning. The vehicle was on Highway 78, north of the Border Patrol checkpoint. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Information is that at least one occupant suffered major injuries and was transported to a trauma center. No other information has been made available.
The Annual Woof O Ween
(The Annual Humane Society fundraiser)....It has been scheduled for October 8th. The fundraiser benefits the Humane Society of Imperial County. It is build as a Doggie Costume Contest, with several categories. There is an award for the scariest costume, the cutest costume, the funniest, look a like and Judges choice. There will also be games, food spirits, beer and wine. It is being held Saturday October 8th at Fitness Oasis Health Club and Spa, 504 West Aten Road in Imperial. The event starts at 7:00 pm. For more information on the 2022 Woof O Ween go to yourfitnessoasis.com.
Vacancies On The El Centro Planning Commission
((Applications are being accepted)...Two positions will expire on the planning commission on October 3. Applications are available at the El Centro City Clerk's Office at City Hall, 1275 Main Street in El Centro. You can also print an application for the City's website. To be considered for one of the two positions, the completed application should be returned by September 28th. Applications recieved after the deadline will be considered for future vacancies. Appointees to the planning commission serve with no compensation and will be required to file a form 700 statement of economic interest within 30 days after assuming office and complete an Ethics Training Course for Local Officials.
IVC Student Orientation
(Spanish speaking students can learn what IVC has to offer)...Student orientation will be held September 28th. It will be in spanish. The students will meet in Classroom 3700 from 10:30 am to 12 noon. They will learn about the available resources at Imperial Valley College.
Ag Benefit Advisory Committee Meeting
(Advisory Committee meeting)....They will meet Monday afternoon. It is the Agricultural Benefit Advisory Committee. The meeting in the Ag Commissioners office begins at 3:00 pm. You can attend in-person or via Zoom. Zoom information can be obtained by calling the Ag Commissioners office.. There will be a public comment period, in which the public can comment on any issue within the Committee's jurisdiction. There will be a presentation from One World Beef and the Ag Benefit Program Financial Report.
