In the September 16 edition of the Claremont COURIER letters to the editor was one by Maria J. Andrade regarding bringing flood waters from the East and Midwest to the West by a pipeline. A lot of people say that can’t be done because of the lack of pumps. Well, we have pumps already in existence at Lake Powell and at Hoover Dam that can easily take care of any pumping activity.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO