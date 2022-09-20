Read full article on original website
Related
claremont-courier.com
Benton Museum partners with Wardell Milan in new exhibit
The Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College recently announced a partnership with artist Wardell Milan and will display some of his most recent work starting October 8. The special exhibit will conclude April 2, 2023. Over the academic year, Milan’s work will be shown in two ways: five billboards...
claremont-courier.com
Event Calendar (September 23 – October 1, 2022)
Friday Noon Concerts, jointly sponsored by the Pomona College and Scripps College departments of music, return today to the Balch Auditorium, 1030 N. Columbia Ave., Claremont, starting at 12:15 p.m. The opening concert features Scripps soprano Anne Harley, and music by pianist and dulcimer player Jodi Goble. Concerts are free and open to the public, and doors open 15 minutes prior to the show. For details, call the Scripps Music Library at (909) 607-3266.
claremont-courier.com
Library’s Fourth Saturdays poetry event this week
Claremont Helen Renwick Library’s Fourth Saturdays poetry series meets in person at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 24 at the library, 208 N. Harvard Ave. This month’s featured poets are Elline Lipkin and Jose Hernandez Diaz. Lipkin is a research scholar with UCLA’s Center for the Study of...
claremont-courier.com
AbilityFirst celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
AbilityFirst, a Pasadena-based nonprofit helping individuals with developmental disabilities navigate life, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by recognizing important contributions in advocacy, art, culture, food, science, and music made from iconic individuals from Latin America. Between September 15 and October 15, AbilityFirst will highlight stories on its social media pages...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
claremont-courier.com
A day to remember for COURIER publisher
Just to set the record straight. I am not a golfer. Not the miniature kind. The one with 500-yard holes, sand, water, tall grass, and putts that never find this tiny hole. That’s the kind of golf I play. Once a year, my son Matt and I participate in...
claremont-courier.com
Obituary: Henry Fuhrmann
Claremont resident Henry Fuhrmann, a retired Los Angeles Times editor with a national reputation as a wordsmith who advocated for fairness and accurate representation of race and gender in language, died September 14. He was 65. Fuhrmann was born in Japan and raised in Ventura County. He earned his bachelor’s...
claremont-courier.com
Obituary: Janet Elaine Hodges
Grandmother, passionate music teacher, was 80 year Claremont resident. Janet Elaine Hodges was born October 20, 1939 in Pomona to Ronald and Mildred (Markham) Flora. Her parents and their forebears were farmers in Nebraska and before that Indiana. Janet lived in Claremont for 80 of her 82 years. She was...
claremont-courier.com
Residential reminders: city replants trees, motel nuisance ordinance, Halloween Spooktacular
Claremont Community Services Department began planning this week for its 2023 reforestation program. Sites where trees had been removed within the past year were automatically included in the program. Residents interested in having a new tree planted are asked to call community services at (909) 399-5431. Staff will evaluate the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
claremont-courier.com
Water hacks: how have Claremont residents been conserving?
It’s been just over 100 days since the Claremont City Council voted to affirm a level two water supply shortage. The resulting restrictions were simple: residents were to cut their water usage by 20% in comparison with 2020 figures. Thus, beginning June 1 Claremont residences with sprinkler systems could...
claremont-courier.com
Candidates’ Corner: September 24 – October 19, 2022
Jen Tilton hosts a coffee with Jeff Hanlon, a candidate for the Division III seat on Three Valleys Municipal Water District’s Board of Directors, from 9 to 11 a.m. RSVP is required at http://evite.me/kaNn3JBna7, at which time the address will be provided. Laura Roach and Drew Ready host coffee...
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
claremont-courier.com
City council candidates square off at chamber forum
The six city council candidates from left, Peter Yao, Ed Reece, Maura Carter, Jennifer Stark, Jed Leano and Aundré Johnson, wait for the first question Thursday during a candidate forum sponsored by the Claremont Chamber of Commerce. The candidates were queried about Claremont’s strengths and weaknesses, their vision for business growth, and the apparent recent increase in unhoused people in the area. COURIER photo/Steven Felschundneffuare.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
claremont-courier.com
SCIL offers rewards for cutting energy use
Claremont nonprofit the Service Center for Independent Life is collaborating with Energy Upgrade California to inform the public about Power Saver Rewards, a free program that gives rewards for cutting energy use during a flex alert. Register at powersaverrewards.org. Here’s how it works: whenever a flex alert is issued, cut...
claremont-courier.com
Ath hosts free, open talk on state ballot measures
On Wednesday, September 28, Claremont McKenna College’s Marian Miner Cook Athenaeum speaker series continues with an evening dinner program discussing California’s 2022 ballot measures. The free 6:45 p.m. talk is open to the public and will be held at the Athenaeum, 385 E. Eighth St., Claremont. The program,...
claremont-courier.com
Readers’ comments: September 23, 2022
In the September 16 edition of the Claremont COURIER letters to the editor was one by Maria J. Andrade regarding bringing flood waters from the East and Midwest to the West by a pipeline. A lot of people say that can’t be done because of the lack of pumps. Well, we have pumps already in existence at Lake Powell and at Hoover Dam that can easily take care of any pumping activity.
claremont-courier.com
Alert Claremonter warns against scam ‘Spectrum’ calls
Claremont resident Caroline Shearer called the COURIER on Monday to report she’s received numerous calls from various numbers ranging from local area codes and other parts of the country with voices on the other end claiming to be employees from telecommunications company Spectrum. During the most recent call, the...
Comments / 0