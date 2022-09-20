ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Wyotrans’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy case ‘hitting rough waters,’ trustee says

Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings for trucking company Wyotrans, doing business as National Freight Carriers, have taken a rocky turn after two of its largest secured creditors claim they haven’t been paid in two months for leased or rented equipment being used to haul freight and that the carrier is also behind on insurance premium payments.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy