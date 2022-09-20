Read full article on original website
Related
thezoereport.com
Kourtney Kardashian Put A Punk-Rock Spin On The Chrome Nail Trend
By now, you’ve surely seen the chrome nail trend on everyone from Hailey Bieber to your next-door neighbor. While the model and her go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt are credited with popularizing the sheer “glazed donut” look earlier this year, it’s quickly evolved to take many forms. Most recently, Kourtney Kardashian’s chrome nails prove yet again that the style isn’t just for baby pinks and nudes. The star added a reflective top coat to her black manicure, giving it a punk-rock edge that’s perfect for embracing goth-girl fall.
Paris Hilton is offering $10,000 to anyone who can find or has information about her missing Chihuahua, Diamond Baby
Paris Hilton said that family and friends have searched "high and low" for Diamond Baby to no avail.
PETS・
Katie Holmes Brings Back Vests Over T-Shirts with Lug-Sole Boots at Global Citizen Festival 2022
Katie Holmes took to the stage in sparkling style for the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in New York City — reviving a late aughts trend in the process. While speaking onstage in Central Park with Priyanka Chopra, the “Dawson’s Creek” actress wore a white T-shirt tucked into black jeans. However, Holmes gave her ensemble her signature chicly wry spin by wearing an unbuttoned navy vest atop her shirt — a layering trick that became a top trend from 2007-2009, worn at the time by stars including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Adam Levine. Holmes finished her ensemble with a wide black...
thezoereport.com
Paris Hilton Just Closed The Versace Show In A Flurry Of Pink Sparkles
Back in the early aughts, Paris Hilton basically started the spangled pink mini dress trend, and now, in a full resurgence of “Y2K style,” it appears Hilton came to Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show to remind everyone why she’s the ultimate trendsetter and will always be the ahead of the style curve. Hilton joined supermodels such as Bella and Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Emily Ratajkowski on the catwalk while wearing a tiny scintillating pink dress. The piece was styled with a pair of embroidered floral fingerless gloves and she gave her best model walk in neon pink pumps, which fans of The Simple Life might find suited Hilton’s taste to the T.
RELATED PEOPLE
thezoereport.com
I’m Always Scouring The Men’s Section For My Favorite Fall Fashion Staple
Fall is hands down my favorite season to get dressed. With Goldilocks-like temperatures (not too hot and too cold), the entirety of your wardrobe is at your disposal. Feeling like it’s a slip dress and sweater day? Totally doable. How about a blazer and shorts? No problem! But the true workhorse of my closet this time of year is most definitely an oversized button down shirt. My style aesthetic leans masculine most days, so I’ve amassed quite a collection over the years — most of them vintage — but I always head straight to the men’s section before perusing the women’s options to check out what shirts have dropped for the new season.
thezoereport.com
7 Cool Skirt & Boot Pairings To File Away For Your Fall Outfits Needs
Fall is a season that makes it exceptionally easy to get enthusiastic about dressing up. The temperatures dip low enough to green-light wardrobe staples like wool blazers and leather boots, and a fresh palette of burnt color tones and cozy patterns come into focus. And even if you’re feeling a bit blue about saying farewell to carefree summer style, let the excitement of autumn fashion perk you up. One such combination that always hits the mark is a stylish skirt and boot outfit.
This Viral $11 Concealer Has Become Shoppers ‘Holy Grail’ for That Flawless Full-Coverage Look
Just when we thought we knew what our holy grail concealer was, TikTok shows us the real deal. On March 17, a TikToker by the name of Abby Rivera or @abbythebadassmom shared a video that has shocked the makeup community, because Rivera may have just found the perfect concealer. She posted the video with the caption, “I think I found it!!” and it’s already gained millions of views. In the video, she starts it by covering her concealed eye, saying “I think I found it, I think I found it — the most perfect concealer.” She added how long she’s been...
thezoereport.com
I Always Have 15 Extra Minutes For These Luxurious Plant-Based Face Masks
One of the cruel ironies of having babies is that in a moment when you have never felt or looked more tired in your life — and have limited time to address it — it’s often not safe to use chemical-filled beauty products. (Also, hi, hello! For those who do not follow my byline at TZR, I’m the editor who talks about mom stuff all the time.) Between breastfeeding and generally having tiny humans suctioned to my body, I’m acutely aware of the products I’m putting on my skin as some small amount is likely to transfer to my kids. So what can I use when I need something a little stronger than my usual cleanser + cream routine? Enter, plant-based face masks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thezoereport.com
Don’t Sleep On Socks! Pro Tips On Finding — And Styling — The Perfect Pairs
To some, socks might be an afterthought in the process of getting dressed. Perhaps you, too, look at your top drawer with disdain to find a pile of unorganized, mismatched sets in front of you (just how do they always go missing in the laundry?). But actually, this oft-underrated accessory has the potential to be one of the most important parts of your entire outfit. The key to making a pair do the heavy lifting for you? Knowing just where to buy the best socks and, of course, an arsenal of styling tricks for wearing them.
thezoereport.com
Gucci's Spring 2023 Collection Will Have You Seeing Double
There always seems to be a sort of looming excitement in the weeks leading up to a Gucci show. Creative director Alessandro Michele has a way of creating a slow-building buzz and mystery around his collections each season. Last November, it involved his Los Angeles takeover of Hollywood Boulevard, aka Gucci’s Love Parade. In February, it surrounded the unveiling of the brand’s highly anticipated collab with Adidas (which included a front-row cameo of a pregnant Rihanna clad in a jeweled headdress and fur ensemble). And, for Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection dubbed “Twinsburg,” the brand teased a theme of duality and optical illusion in the days leading up to the Milan Fashion Week debut.
Comments / 0