Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Country singer Luke Bell suffered with bipolar disorder before dying in Tucson, ArizonaBrenna TempleTucson, AZ
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KTBS
Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 49-31 loss to Cal
The Arizona Wildcats lost to Cal 49-31 Saturday afternoon in Berkeley. Here are some pertinent notes, quotes and statistics from the UA’s setback:. * Arizona had won the previous six meetings against Cal. Every game had been decided by seven or fewer points. The last double-figure margin in the series came in 2008, when the Wildcats defeated the Bears 42-27 in Tucson.
KTBS
DT Tiaoalii Savea appears set to return for Arizona Wildcats in Pac-12 opener at Cal
BERKELEY, Calif. – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 opener against Cal on Saturday afternoon at California Memorial Stadium (2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):. * Defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea, who sat out last week’s game against North Dakota State, fully participated in warmups. Savea worked...
KTBS
Arizona-Cal storylines: On the Plummer brothers, Jayden de Laura’s confidence and the end of Pac-12 divisions
The Star presents five storylines of interest as the Arizona Wildcats face Cal on Saturday in the Pac-12 opener in Berkeley. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks. They know Jack: Wildcats prep for Cal QB Plummer with help from his brother. When it...
KTBS
Live updates: Arizona Wildcats vs. Cal Golden Bears
Arizona (2-1) kicks off the Pac-12 schedule against the Cal Golden Bears (2-1) Saturday afternoon in Berkeley. Follow the Arizona Daily Star's live coverage here:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit the Cal Golden Bears
Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 opener against Cal in Berkeley (Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:. 1. GOING DEEP. My biggest concern about the Wildcats as they enter the second quarter of their season is...
KTBS
Arizona RB Michael Wiley memorably closed out Cal, and he’s only gotten better since
Although it was one of the most meaningful victories in program history, the Arizona Wildcats haven’t spent much time this week talking about last year’s game against Cal. “We don’t reference it,” said UA coach Jedd Fisch, whose team opens Pac-12 play against the Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon in Berkeley. “We don’t spend time dealing with (it). The team was completely different. We’re a different team. They’re a different team.”
KTBS
Salpointe Catholic clubs Cienega; Pusch RIdge Christian suffers first loss
Eight penalties for 100 yards bogged down Salpointe Catholic in the opening half of its showdown with Cienega on Friday night, but the Lancers cleaned up the self-inflicted errors in the second half to cruise past the Bobcats 37-13. Salpointe committed just one penalty in the second half. The Lancers...
Comments / 0