ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

A Woman Dies After Shooting In NW Portland, Friday Night

Portland, ORE — Someone shot a woman at Wallace Park, late Friday night. Portland Police Officers arrived at the scene at 11:12 pm. They found the adult female with a gun-shot wound. Paramedics administered first aid treatment to the woman, but she died before being transported to a hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed on Monday night near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood has been identified. Officers found the crime scene around 7:30pm, but no victims were present. The victim arrived at an emergency room in a vehicle about 20 minutes later, but he did not survive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Cars
Portland, OR
Cars
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
Person
Mike Myers
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville police warn of new scam artists

Wilsonville police are asking residents to be on the lookout for scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen.Wilsonville police are warning residents to be aware of scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen. Wilsonville Police Chief Robert Wurpes said to be on the lookout for a man and woman, believed to be between 40 to 50 years old, who are targeting elderly and vulnerable people with a scam. "Always be alert," Wurpes said. "Scammers have always been around, and if something seems too good to be true, it probably is." According to Wurpes, the couple...
WILSONVILLE, OR
kptv.com

2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton. The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the...
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Crime#Police Sergeant#Vandalism#Community Safety Division#Kells Irish Pub
KXL

Two Cousins Dead After Hit By Speeding Vehicle Near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Two young women died after they were hit by a speeding vehicle as they pulled out of the Sunset Square Shopping Center onto 185th Avenue on Thursday night. Police say another driver heading southbound crashed into them, splitting the victim’s car in half and bursting it into flames around 7:40pm.
HILLSBORO, OR
KXL

Single Vehicle Crash Sends Two To The Hospital

Portland, ORE — Two people were hospitalized early Saturday morning after their car crashed into a tree in the 3000 block of Northeast 33rd Avenue. Officers from the North Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau, say the driver of the car was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger was also transported with non-life threatening injuries.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KATU.com

Three people hurt in crash in SE Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — Three drivers were taken to the hospital after a crash in Southeast Gresham early Thursday morning. The three-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. along Southeast Toutdale Road at the 282nd Avenue intersection. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said all three involved drivers were taken...
GRESHAM, OR
KXL

Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
CASTLE ROCK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy