Wilsonville police are asking residents to be on the lookout for scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen.Wilsonville police are warning residents to be aware of scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen. Wilsonville Police Chief Robert Wurpes said to be on the lookout for a man and woman, believed to be between 40 to 50 years old, who are targeting elderly and vulnerable people with a scam. "Always be alert," Wurpes said. "Scammers have always been around, and if something seems too good to be true, it probably is." According to Wurpes, the couple...

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO