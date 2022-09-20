Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A Woman Dies After Shooting In NW Portland, Friday Night
Portland, ORE — Someone shot a woman at Wallace Park, late Friday night. Portland Police Officers arrived at the scene at 11:12 pm. They found the adult female with a gun-shot wound. Paramedics administered first aid treatment to the woman, but she died before being transported to a hospital.
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed on Monday night near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood has been identified. Officers found the crime scene around 7:30pm, but no victims were present. The victim arrived at an emergency room in a vehicle about 20 minutes later, but he did not survive.
Man found dead in Lake Sacajawea identified
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington on Wednesday.
City returns to NE 33rd and Marine Drive to clear more trash, cars and RVs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews with the city of Portland returned to Northeast 33rd Drive near Marine Drive this week to continue cleaning up garbage and removing the vehicles that line the street. On Thursday morning, there were a handful of trucks and cars on the east side of Northeast...
Firefighter injured in 2-alarm blaze at Salem home
One firefighter has been hospitalized as crews battle down a blaze in Salem, officials say.
Two hospitalized after NE Portland crash Saturday morning
Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after crashing into a tree.
2 hospitalized after car crashes into Fairview home
Two people have been hospitalized after a Volvo C330 crashed into a Fairview home Friday night, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
Wilsonville police warn of new scam artists
Wilsonville police are asking residents to be on the lookout for scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen.Wilsonville police are warning residents to be aware of scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen. Wilsonville Police Chief Robert Wurpes said to be on the lookout for a man and woman, believed to be between 40 to 50 years old, who are targeting elderly and vulnerable people with a scam. "Always be alert," Wurpes said. "Scammers have always been around, and if something seems too good to be true, it probably is." According to Wurpes, the couple...
Portland’s ‘Secret Roller Disco’ turns abandoned Lloyd Center Marshalls into pop-up roller rink
Portland’s increasingly popular “Secret Roller Disco” has teamed up with the Lloyd Center to host a free pop-up roller rink inside the mall’s abandoned Marshalls this weekend.
2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton. The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the...
Longview police investigate after body found in Lake Sacajawea
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Lake Sacajawea near the Japanese Garden on Wednesday, Longview Police Department said.
Two Cousins Dead After Hit By Speeding Vehicle Near Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Two young women died after they were hit by a speeding vehicle as they pulled out of the Sunset Square Shopping Center onto 185th Avenue on Thursday night. Police say another driver heading southbound crashed into them, splitting the victim’s car in half and bursting it into flames around 7:40pm.
Caregiver pepper sprays attempted kidnapper in NW Portland
The kidnapping attempt of the 5-year-old happened around NW 1st and Davis. Details of the attempt are unclear at this time, but the suspect was taken into custody.
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
Single Vehicle Crash Sends Two To The Hospital
Portland, ORE — Two people were hospitalized early Saturday morning after their car crashed into a tree in the 3000 block of Northeast 33rd Avenue. Officers from the North Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau, say the driver of the car was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger was also transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Three people hurt in crash in SE Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. — Three drivers were taken to the hospital after a crash in Southeast Gresham early Thursday morning. The three-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. along Southeast Toutdale Road at the 282nd Avenue intersection. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said all three involved drivers were taken...
Crash shuts down I-84 westbound lanes
Westbound lanes of Interstate 84 has been shut down after a crash at mile post 12 and 162nd Avenue in Gresham on Friday.
The City Weighs Turning a Street Occupied by Tents and Car Campers Into a Pickleball Court or Off-Leash Dog Park, Among Other Ideas
For more than two years, a two-block strip abutting Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland has been occupied by dozens of homeless people in tents and cars. For at least two years, neighbors have lobbied—sometimes successfully—for the city to intervene and sweep the campers. Within days and sometimes even...
Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
