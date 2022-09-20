Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get 'heavy PR push,' multi-year media deals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a few projects lined up after returning to the United Kingdom to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. It is expected Harry and Meghan will return to Montecito, California, now that Elizabeth’s funeral services have concluded. "We are currently seeing a...
Leslie Grace Posts Never-Before-Seen Footage From Shelved HBO Max ‘Batgirl’ Movie
Leslie Grace is not just letting HBO Max bury four months of hard work on a shelf.The Latin pop singer was set to star as the eponymous heroine in Batgirl, until the film was canned by Warner Bros. Discovery in a controversial cost-cutting move last month.Grace, 27, has now taken to TikTok to let fans into the world of Barbara Gordon. The short clips, which appear to have been taken from a phone on set, show the actress rehearsing stage combat and being dropped from wires in front of a blue screen, presumably to simulate a steep fall.One dramatic scene...
Rihanna Confirmed For Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show
Navy, get ready! Rihanna is returning to music in a BIG way, as it was confirmed that she will be the headliner for the Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show. After TMZ Sports revealed that the singer/entrepreneur was in talks with the NFL, we received confirmation from the Bajan bad gal herself on Instagram. View this […]
6 Amazing Moments And 6 Awkward Moments From The Global Citizen Festival
Multiple people were booed.
