ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Joe Rogan says he'll stop working for UFC when Dana White leaves

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pN2lh_0i3L3g2400

Joe Rogan loves being a part of the UFC commentary team and has not indicated he plans to end that partnership any time soon.

“I’m a professional fan,” Rogan said with a smile on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” as he spoke to film producer Jon Peters.

That’s all well and good for Rogan. However, he then revealed what some might consider a surprising clause in his contract that could result in his departure from the company.

“If Dana (White) leaves, I’m gone,” Rogan said. “That’s in my contract.”

Rogan, 55, was a UFC commentator long before he was an international megastar podcaster and comedian. He’s been with the promotion in varying capacities since he landed a backstage interview gig for UFC 12: Judgement Day in 1997, back before Dana White was president of the company. Twenty-five years later, he’s one of the company’s longest-tenured employees.

Over the years, his role and quantity of commitment have changed. He went from backstage reporter to commentator for every event to now a more limited capacity of solely domestic pay-per-view events. His podcast that launched in 2009 has seen unparalleled success. It currently sits at No. 1 on the official Spotify charts, the platform Rogan signed an exclusive $100 million-plus deal with in 2020.

Comments / 9

Related
MiddleEasy

Dana White Details Lifestyle Changes After Being Told He Only Had 10 Years Left To Live

Dana White was told that he only had 10 years to live after taking a blood test. UFC president Dana White recently made an appearance on the Action Junkeez podcast and shared his experience working with 10X Health System in Florida, where they analyzed his blood to determine his life expectancy. White got put on the process by radio host Kerri Kasem, who informed him of a treatment plan by “human biologist & mortality expert” Gary Brecka.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Yoel Romero's brutal KO of retiring Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 285

Yoel Romero has back-to-back wins on his record for the first time since 2016 after beating Melvin Manhoef in the Bellator 285 co-main event. Romero (15-6 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) sent Manhoef (32-16-1 MMA, 4-5 BMMA) into retirement on a low note when he earned a third-round knockout victory in Friday’s light heavyweight co-headliner, which took place at 3Arena in Dublin.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Dana White Warned Ali Abdelaziz And Forrest Griffin To Stop Sparring

UFC president Dana White has sent out a warning to some of his friends and colleagues. As president of the UFC, Dana White has seen many fighters come and go. He has been around the sport of mixed martial arts for a long time and was there in the beginning when the sport was still young. As the head of such a big fight organization, White has a duty to the fighters he employs to keep them safe. In 2015 the UFC brought in the services of the U.S Anti-Doping Agency to make sure the fighters were not taking performance-enhancing drugs. More recently the UFC has teamed up with different clinics in the U.S to study the effects of trauma on the brain.
UFC
Vibe

Floyd Mayweather Confirms Conor McGregor Rematch Set For 2023

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed his rematch with Conor McGregor. The Daily Mail reports that the undefeated boxer is set to take on the Irish UFC champion in 2023.More from VIBE.comIs A Floyd Mayweather And Conor McGregor Rematch In The Works?Former NFL Running Backs Adrian Peterson And Le'Veon Bell May Square Off In Boxing MatchDevin Haney Reigns Undisputed, But Is He The Future Of Boxing? “I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” Mayweather told the publication. While Mayweather, 45, is sure...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Jon Peters
Person
Joe Rogan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yoel Romero warns Anderson Silva not to go toe to toe vs. Jake Paul: 'This young man could hurt him'

Yoel Romero has a close eye on the upcoming boxing match between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul. The former UFC middleweight title challenger and current Bellator contender is picking Silva to beat Paul in their eight-round bout scheduled for Oct. 29 in Phoenix. But despite siding with Silva, Romero (14-6 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) does acknowledge that Paul is not out of the race in this one.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Spotify
mmanews.com

Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds

It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss

50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
CELEBRITIES
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz reacts after Khamzat Chimaev announces move to middleweight

Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated fighter announced he would be moving up to middleweight. Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were of course slated to headline UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by an inexcusable 7.5lbs, the fight card was ultimately reshuffled in an effort to keep both Nate and Khamzat on the card.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Floyd Mayweather: Jake Paul will shine as long as he continues to fight 'over the hill' MMA guys

Floyd Mayweather won’t take Jake Paul seriously if he keeps facing MMA fighters past their prime. At 5-0, Paul is unbeaten as a professional boxer and has scored knockout wins over former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Notorious for his pursuit of big paydays, Mayweather can appreciate the buzz that the YouTube star has created.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

154K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy