S.C. Prep Media Football Poll for Sept. 20
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Class AAAAA
1. Dutch Fork (18)
2. Byrnes
3. Hillcrest (1)
4. Dorman
5. Sumter
6. River Bluff
7. Fort Dorchester
8. White Knoll
9. Lexington
10. Summerville
Others receiving votes: Gaffney, West Ashley, T.L. Hanna, Spartanburg
Class AAAA
1. South Florence (15)
2. A.C. Flora (3)
3. West Florence
4. Northwestern (1)
5. South Pointe
6. Catawba Ridge
7. Indian Land
8. Ridge View
9. Westside
10. Irmo
Others receiving votes: James Island, Hartsville, York, Wilson, Greenville
Class AAA
1. Daniel (18)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Hanahan
8. Gilbert
9. Loris
10. Camden
Others receiving votes: Seneca, Aynor, Marlboro County, Lake City
Class AA
1. Saluda (15)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (3)
3. Barnwell (1)
4. Abbeville
5. Buford
6. Marion
7. Woodland
8. Wade Hampton (H)
9. Gray Collegiate
10. Fairfield Central
Others receiving votes: Andrews, Academic Magnet, Pelion, Strom Thurmond, Andrew Jackson
Class A
1. St. Joseph’s (15)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)
3. Johnsonville
4. Lewisville (2)
5. Whale Branch
6. Christ Church
7. Lake View (1)
8. Baptist Hill
9. Lamar
10. Southside Christian
Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, Estill, Denmark-Olar, Cross
Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)
