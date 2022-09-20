ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.C. Prep Media Football Poll for Sept. 20

By Staff Reports editorial@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
Buy Now Barnwell takes the field before its Week 5 game against Aiken. Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

(first-place votes in parentheses)

Class AAAAA

1. Dutch Fork (18)

2. Byrnes

3. Hillcrest (1)

4. Dorman

5. Sumter

6. River Bluff

7. Fort Dorchester

8. White Knoll

9. Lexington

10. Summerville

Others receiving votes: Gaffney, West Ashley, T.L. Hanna, Spartanburg

Class AAAA

1. South Florence (15)

2. A.C. Flora (3)

3. West Florence

4. Northwestern (1)

5. South Pointe

6. Catawba Ridge

7. Indian Land

8. Ridge View

9. Westside

10. Irmo

Others receiving votes: James Island, Hartsville, York, Wilson, Greenville

Class AAA

1. Daniel (18)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton-Honea Path

7. Hanahan

8. Gilbert

9. Loris

10. Camden

Others receiving votes: Seneca, Aynor, Marlboro County, Lake City

Class AA

1. Saluda (15)

2. Oceanside Collegiate (3)

3. Barnwell (1)

4. Abbeville

5. Buford

6. Marion

7. Woodland

8. Wade Hampton (H)

9. Gray Collegiate

10. Fairfield Central

Others receiving votes: Andrews, Academic Magnet, Pelion, Strom Thurmond, Andrew Jackson

Class A

1. St. Joseph’s (15)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)

3. Johnsonville

4. Lewisville (2)

5. Whale Branch

6. Christ Church

7. Lake View (1)

8. Baptist Hill

9. Lamar

10. Southside Christian

Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, Estill, Denmark-Olar, Cross

Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)

Comments / 0

Aiken Standard

Prep Football Roundup for Week 6

Strom Thurmond broke through for two scores in the third quarter to win a defensive battle over North Augusta. Dallas Hitt recovered a Michael Blocker fumble in the end zone for the Rebels' first score, and Kaleb Simpkins returned a Colson Brown interception for a score to make it 13-0.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
