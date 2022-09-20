(Radio Iowa) – This is the first full day of fall and Iowans are already starting to see the leaves on a few trees turning red, yellow and orange. Joe Herring, a forester with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says Iowa’s trees are facing a long list of challenges this season, including the emerald ash borer, storms, and drought, in addition to just their sheer age. “Two out of every three trees are big trees, and that means only about one out of every three is a young replacement that’s gotten a start to provide for the next generation, the shade and all the other benefits,” Herring says. “Those old trees are great. We want to keep them around as long as we can, as long as they’re upright and strong and sturdy, but they are more susceptible to things like drought or storms.”

