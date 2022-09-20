Read full article on original website
kjan.com
Iowa 4-H Foundation and Cass County 4-H to Celebrate National 4-H Week with Annual Iowa 4-H Giving Day
AMES, Iowa— The Iowa 4-H Foundation and Cass County 4-H is launching its annual special 24-hour event, Iowa 4-H Giving Day (www.iowa4Hgivingday.org), on October 4th and 5th from Noon to Noon during National 4-H Week. Each year on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, supporters across the country come together to financially support Iowa’s largest youth organization, to ensure these opportunities continue to be available to youth across the state and at the county level.
Iowa native nominated for key USDA job
(Radio Iowa) – A northeast Iowa native has been nominated to help lead U.S. Department of Agriculture efforts to expand and promote exports of agricultural commodities and products. Alexis Taylor has been nominated to serve as undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs. Taylor promises to work to remove trade barriers and ensure countries adhere to science-based regulations.
Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa funds 4 programs in the latest grant cycle
(Southwest Iowa) – The Community Foundation for Western Iowa, formerly Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, announced today (Friday), that the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa’s latest grant cycle has awarded $45,000 in project funding to four organizations. Grants to the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, MICAH House, and the STARS Scholarship Program will support programming and projects that are focused on improving the quality of life and well-being of women and children in southwest Iowa.
Secretary Pate urges Iowans not to fall for election misinformation and disinformation
DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is urging Iowans not to fall victim to election misinformation and disinformation. Instead, voters should turn to trusted sources for election information, the people that run elections in Iowa: the Secretary of State and county auditors. Secretary Pate updated the Myth vs. Fact section of his Election Security in Iowa webpage Friday morning with several more entries. A reported case of election disinformation happened in Iowa earlier this week. A voter in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Autumn is here & the leaves are starting to change color right on cue
(Radio Iowa) – This is the first full day of fall and Iowans are already starting to see the leaves on a few trees turning red, yellow and orange. Joe Herring, a forester with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says Iowa’s trees are facing a long list of challenges this season, including the emerald ash borer, storms, and drought, in addition to just their sheer age. “Two out of every three trees are big trees, and that means only about one out of every three is a young replacement that’s gotten a start to provide for the next generation, the shade and all the other benefits,” Herring says. “Those old trees are great. We want to keep them around as long as we can, as long as they’re upright and strong and sturdy, but they are more susceptible to things like drought or storms.”
Arizona Woman Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Damage the Dakota Access Pipeline
DES MOINES, IA – A woman from Arizona woman was sentenced Thursday (today) in a Des Moines federal court, to six years in prison for Conspiracy to Damage an Energy Facility. According to the U-S Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Ruby Katherine Montoya was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow her prison term and pay $3,198,512.70 in restitution.
