The most exciting new feature introduced by Apple earlier this month for the iPhone 14 Pro series was the Dynamic Island. Apple took something that had been considered an eyesore, like the notch, and turned it into a shape-shifting notification center that was the center of attention during the "Far out" event. And note how quickly a rumor came out saying that the Dynamic Island would be found on all four iPhone 15 models next year. This year the feature is available only on the two Pro models.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO