Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Police looking to identify suspect in Colonie bank robbery
The Colonie Police Department is asking for your help. They are trying to identify a person who they suspect is connected to a Sep. 14 bank robbery at the TD Bank on Central Avenue. If you recognize the person or know something that may be relevant, please contact police at...
WRGB
Police in Vermont searching for missing woman
MANCHESTER, VT (WRGB) — Police in Manchester, VT are looking for a woman that was reported missing. 67-year-old Anne M. Dickinson was reported missing on Saturday. She was last seen in the area of Richville Road and Torrey Knoll back on September 16th. Anyone with information is asked to...
ACSO: Albany man arrested for possessing cocaine
Albany County Sheriff's office reports the arrest of an Albany man who had a bag of cocaine with him during a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Issiah I. Cain, 28.
WRGB
Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud, says sheriff's office
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, an Amsterdam woman is accused, charged with welfare fraud. Investigators say Jennalee Ralston is accused of filing for public assistance and did not disclose all the people living in the home. She is also accused of failing to disclose amounts of income and employment within the household.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
Traffic stop turns into drug, other charges for Albany man
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man is facing a list of charges following a traffic stop by deputies from the Albany County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say 28-year-old Issiah I. Cain was found to be the driver of a vehicle that was stopped by deputies on September 24th in the area of Lark Street.
WNYT
Victims hit in pellet gun attack in Gloversville
Julie Vanhorne says she was riding her bike when suddenly she heard a pop and pain her back. Immediately, she thought she had been shot by a gun. To her surprise, it was the pain from a pellet. Julie says the person who shot her was a child around the...
Schenectady PD investigating shooting
Schenectady police are investigating a shooting in the area of Craig Street and Delamont Avenue.
WNYT
State Police arrest father and daughter in Saratoga County
A father-daughter duo is under arrest in Saratoga County. Robert Felice Jr. and Cassandra Felice are accused of stealing an item worth $1,300 from a business in Malta. State police say Cassandra stole the item, with her father’s help. She is charged with grand larceny – and he is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRGB
Two brothers convicted of murdering 18-year-old in January 2019
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA (WRGB) — After a two week trial, two brothers in Berkshire County have now been convicted of murdering an 18-year-old that they reportedly lured out, using a fake social media account. Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, 22, both of Pittsfield could face life sentences...
Man accused of stealing Gloversville fire truck
A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a fire truck from the Gloversville Fire Department. The Gloversville Police Department said Steven Horton, 30, of Gloversville, was arrested on September 21.
Oversize propane truck gets stuck under Twin Bridges
The Twin Bridges were deemed structurally safe after an oversized propane truck struck the overhead truss Wednesday evening.
Man charged in Schenectady homicide case
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting death in Schenectady. The Schenectady Police Department said Markeith Buchanan was arraigned on September 20.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRGB
Car and electric bike crash results in fatal
Amsterdam, NY (WRGB) — Amsterdam Police are releasing information about crash on September 21 involving car and electric bike that resulted in a fatal. The accident resulted in the passing of Scott Madcharo, 57 of Amsterdam. The incident occurred on Vandyke Avenue at Ramsey Avenue. The investigation reveals that...
Target worker allegedly steals from Wilton warehouse
A Moreau man was cited to court on Wednesday after Troopers said he stole from the Target Distribution Center in Wilton.
New Jersey pair accused of drug possession in Clifton Park
State Police arrested two New Jersey men in Clifton Park on September 19 for allegedly possessing a "large quantity" of cannabis and cocaine. Luis Laboy, 30, and Joel Cruz, 29, were reportedly taken to Clifton Park State Police for processing, were arraigned before the Clifton Park Town Court, and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.
WRGB
Stop arm cameras to go live on South Colonie School buses
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — The South Colonie Central School District is working to keep the roadways safer for students by installing stop arm cameras on buses. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, unveiling the new safety technology on Thursday. They are expected go live shortly and begin sending tickets to...
Felon sentenced for possessing gun in Schenectady
A North Carolina felon was sentenced today to 52 months in prison for illegally possessing a loaded pistol as a felon. Duquan McLeod, 32, of Rockingham, North Carolina, was arrested by Schenectady police in March and pled guilty to multiple criminal possession of a weapon charges.
WRGB
Woofstock raising money for furry friends
GLOVERSILLE, NY (WRGB) — Dogs of all breeds and ages spent Saturday celebrating the Fulton County SPCA with the tenth annual Woofstock in Gloversville!. The yearly fundraiser returned to the Concordia Club for the fourth year in a row. Woofstock is a major fundraiser event for the Fulton County...
WNYT
Early morning fire keeps Troy crews busy
A house fire on the 400 block of 5th Avenue in Troy is under investigation. The call came in for the area of 482 5th Avenue, early Thursday morning. Several crews responded to the scene to knock down the fire. So far, we haven’t heard reports of any injuries, and...
Latham Mobil worker allegedly sells alcohol to minor
A clerk at the Latham Mobil Mart was recently arrested, for allegedly selling alcohol to a minor at the shop. State Police checked 22 businesses across Albany County for compliance and found that nearly all of them followed proper procedures for alcohol sales.
Comments / 0