DeMoulin Reunion At Museum
The DeMoulin Museum hosted its first DeMoulin Brother factory employee reunion this past Sunday. The event was held outside of the museum with lunch furnished. Museum Curator John Goldsmith said the reunion was enjoyed by everyone. Around 30 current and former employees participated. He said there were a lot of...
Adam Leaving City Tourism Post
The City of Greenville is losing its tourism director. After three and one-half years in the position, Jes Adam is resigning, effective October 1. Adam told WGEL he has decided to devote all of his time to his own business. He said he started Jes Adam Marketing & Consulting in November of 2020. He said it’s been supported so well locally that it’s become a full time job.
Two Scott’s Law Violations Just Hours Apart Wednesday
Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated two separate Scott’s Law Violations that occurred within a few hours apart. One violation involved a traffic crash with an ISP squad car in Chicago, and in the second violation, almost struck an ISP trooper in Collinsville. On Wednesday, September 20, 2022, at...
Yard Sales & Electronics Recycling This Weekend
For the first time, the City of Greenville is hosting city-wide yard sales in the fall. They will be held this Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24. Greenville Tourism Director Jes Adam said the yard sale map is available now, and you do not have to be on the map to have a yard sale this weekend. There are over 50 yard sales officially registered and many more will likely be having sales that aren’t on the map. The map is available on the city website. Paper copies are available at city hall, the police department, the library, and convenience stores.
Fatal Crash In Montgomery County
Illinois State Police report a fatal accident in Montgomery County Thursday. Two semi trucks were approaching the construction zone on Interstate 55 northbound, near mile post 75.5, Thursday just after 1 PM. As one semi slowed with traffic, the second semi struck the first from behind. The driver of the semi in the rear, 67 year old Frank Amendola, from Somonauk, IL, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The other driver, 46 year old Darin W. Hoener, of Canton, MO, was not injured.
Health Board Meeting Monday
The Bond County Board of Health is scheduled to meet Monday, September 26 at the health department. Agenda items include policy amendments, the 2023 budget, and a cost of living adjustment. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
DeMoulin Museum Classic Film Festival Sunday
There will be several characters at the DeMoulin Museum Sunday afternoon as another Classic Film Festival is held. Museum Curator John Goldsmith told WGEL the third annual festival will begin at 1 PM Sunday and will focus on World War II era films. Shorts by Laurel & Hardy, the Three Stooges, and Bugs Bunny, and a feature film, Buck Privates, starring Abbott & Costello and the Andrews Sisters. Free popcorn and soda will be provided.
County Board Approves Purchase, Tax Levy & More
The Bond County Board met Tuesday night and is providing funding for a new sheriff’s department vehicle. Sheriff Jim Leitschuh reported that a deputy recently struck a deer with a squad car and the vehicle was totaled. Leitschuh proposed a new patrol truck be bought to replace the car.
