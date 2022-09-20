For the first time, the City of Greenville is hosting city-wide yard sales in the fall. They will be held this Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24. Greenville Tourism Director Jes Adam said the yard sale map is available now, and you do not have to be on the map to have a yard sale this weekend. There are over 50 yard sales officially registered and many more will likely be having sales that aren’t on the map. The map is available on the city website. Paper copies are available at city hall, the police department, the library, and convenience stores.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO