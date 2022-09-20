The City of Greenville is losing its tourism director. After three and one-half years in the position, Jes Adam is resigning, effective October 1. Adam told WGEL he has decided to devote all of his time to his own business. He said he started Jes Adam Marketing & Consulting in November of 2020. He said it’s been supported so well locally that it’s become a full time job.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO