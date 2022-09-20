Read full article on original website
wgel.com
DeMoulin Reunion At Museum
The DeMoulin Museum hosted its first DeMoulin Brother factory employee reunion this past Sunday. The event was held outside of the museum with lunch furnished. Museum Curator John Goldsmith said the reunion was enjoyed by everyone. Around 30 current and former employees participated. He said there were a lot of...
wgel.com
Library Celebrating Johnny Appleseed Day Monday
Monday, September 26, is Johnny Appleseed Day. Johnny Appleseed was born John Chapman in Massachusetts on September 26, 1774. Greenville Public Library Director Jo Keillor said the library will celebrate the occasion on Monday and you’re invited. She said everyone who checks out materials Monday will receive a free apple, courtesy of Doll’s Orchard.
wgel.com
Adam Leaving City Tourism Post
The City of Greenville is losing its tourism director. After three and one-half years in the position, Jes Adam is resigning, effective October 1. Adam told WGEL he has decided to devote all of his time to his own business. He said he started Jes Adam Marketing & Consulting in November of 2020. He said it’s been supported so well locally that it’s become a full time job.
wgel.com
Chef Bananas At Toastiez Saturday
Toastiez in downtown Greenville is having as special guest Saturday morning. At 10 a.m., Chef Bananas will cook up a program of comedy, music and magic for kids of all ages. With a focus on comedy, Chef’s family magic show will be unlike anything you’ve seen before. For...
wgel.com
Health Board Meeting Monday
The Bond County Board of Health is scheduled to meet Monday, September 26 at the health department. Agenda items include policy amendments, the 2023 budget, and a cost of living adjustment. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
wgel.com
Project Parenting Workshop Monday
Bond County Project Patenting is offering a parent workshop next week, titled “One Smart Baby,” on Google Meet. The session will be 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, September 26. Neurolly Developmental Movement Specialist Jocelyn Williams will present information on how to boost an infant’s brain power to help prepare them for life.
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
wgel.com
County Board Approves Purchase, Tax Levy & More
The Bond County Board met Tuesday night and is providing funding for a new sheriff’s department vehicle. Sheriff Jim Leitschuh reported that a deputy recently struck a deer with a squad car and the vehicle was totaled. Leitschuh proposed a new patrol truck be bought to replace the car.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
Effingham Radio
Mark S. Cable, 63
Mark S. Cable, 63, of Effingham, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Watson Cemetery in Watson, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
When St. Louis Leaves Will Hit Peak Fall Color in 2022
Please, St. Louis weather gods, give us pretty leaves and let the cool weather stay
wgel.com
DeMoulin Museum Classic Film Festival Sunday
There will be several characters at the DeMoulin Museum Sunday afternoon as another Classic Film Festival is held. Museum Curator John Goldsmith told WGEL the third annual festival will begin at 1 PM Sunday and will focus on World War II era films. Shorts by Laurel & Hardy, the Three Stooges, and Bugs Bunny, and a feature film, Buck Privates, starring Abbott & Costello and the Andrews Sisters. Free popcorn and soda will be provided.
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
A 34-year-old Iuka man has been arrested by Salem Police for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was stopped by Salem Police while traveling in the 300 block of West Warmoth Street. He was later released from the Marion County Jail on a notice to appear in court.
KMOV
Motorcyclist killed in accident on I-55 in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on I-55 in South City early Saturday morning. Police say the accident happened on I-55 near Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. A passerby called police after spotting a woman laying on the side of the highway next to a crashed motorcycle.
wgel.com
Two Scott’s Law Violations Just Hours Apart Wednesday
Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated two separate Scott’s Law Violations that occurred within a few hours apart. One violation involved a traffic crash with an ISP squad car in Chicago, and in the second violation, almost struck an ISP trooper in Collinsville. On Wednesday, September 20, 2022, at...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 22nd, 2022
Wamac Police arrested a 50-year-old Wamac man for violation of an order of protection. George Jones of South Jefferson was taken to the Marion County Jail.
St. Louis man accused of luring woman to construction site for abuse
Investigators say a St. Louis man lured a woman to a construction work site with the promise of a job and used that opportunity to force himself on her.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged with threatening public defender
A 42-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with threatening a public official and attempted aggravated battery after reportedly threatening to knock out his public defender. Robert Williams of South Perrine faces the charges after allegedly attempting to strike Public Defender Craig Griffin after a jury delivered...
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
