kjan.com
Iowa 4-H Foundation and Cass County 4-H to Celebrate National 4-H Week with Annual Iowa 4-H Giving Day
AMES, Iowa— The Iowa 4-H Foundation and Cass County 4-H is launching its annual special 24-hour event, Iowa 4-H Giving Day (www.iowa4Hgivingday.org), on October 4th and 5th from Noon to Noon during National 4-H Week. Each year on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, supporters across the country come together to financially support Iowa’s largest youth organization, to ensure these opportunities continue to be available to youth across the state and at the county level.
Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa funds 4 programs in the latest grant cycle
(Southwest Iowa) – The Community Foundation for Western Iowa, formerly Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, announced today (Friday), that the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa’s latest grant cycle has awarded $45,000 in project funding to four organizations. Grants to the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, MICAH House, and the STARS Scholarship Program will support programming and projects that are focused on improving the quality of life and well-being of women and children in southwest Iowa.
ARL of Iowa rescues 46 cats/kitten – asks for donations
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports its Mobile Rescue Team received a call to help a family struggling to provide for a large number of sick cats and kittens that had multiplied in their home. Officials say as the team entered the home, Wednesday, they were hit with ammonia so strong it burned their eyes and throats. Cats and kittens were everywhere, walking on a floor covered in feces. Even being in the home for a few minutes was difficult. Crews quickly began loading them into clean carriers to get them help as soon as possible.
Iowa native nominated for key USDA job
(Radio Iowa) – A northeast Iowa native has been nominated to help lead U.S. Department of Agriculture efforts to expand and promote exports of agricultural commodities and products. Alexis Taylor has been nominated to serve as undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs. Taylor promises to work to remove trade barriers and ensure countries adhere to science-based regulations.
New Hampton teen charged with making threat against school
(Radio Iowa) – New Hampton police have arrested a 15-year-old student after the investigation into a threat against the school. Authorities say they were notified by administration of the threat Wednesday and began an investigation. Police say they arrested the 15-year-old juvenile male Thursday morning and charged him with threat of terrorism.
