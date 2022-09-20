(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports its Mobile Rescue Team received a call to help a family struggling to provide for a large number of sick cats and kittens that had multiplied in their home. Officials say as the team entered the home, Wednesday, they were hit with ammonia so strong it burned their eyes and throats. Cats and kittens were everywhere, walking on a floor covered in feces. Even being in the home for a few minutes was difficult. Crews quickly began loading them into clean carriers to get them help as soon as possible.

