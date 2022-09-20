Read full article on original website
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
3 Towns in Virgina That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensAlexandria, VA
Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For SpeedingMary HolmanBaltimore, MD
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Maryland KR Takes Kickoff Off Helmet Leading to Michigan TD
This is as rough a start as it gets for Maryland at Michigan.
Michigan QB JJ McCarthy has insane run vs. Maryland [Video]
If you are a fan of JJ McCarthy the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines, you are most likely wondering what in the heck is going on, as they are currently trailing Maryland 13-10 late in the first half. Though there have not been very many bright spots for the Wolverines, McCarthy...
Michigan makes decision on RB Donovan Edwards for matchup vs Maryland
When Michigan takes the field at noon today against Maryland, they will be without one of their best offensive players as RB Donovan Edwards will not play. According to a report from Josh Henschke, is expected to be out for today’s Homecoming matchup vs. the Terrapins. Following the Wolverines’...
theshadowleague.com
Coach Facing Assault Charges | Two Maryland High School Football Programs Remain Suspended After Melee Last Weekend
Football is an inherently violent game, so it should come as no surprise when that violence turns into an actual fight or melee. We’ve seen it on every level of the sport. That it spilled over into the stands draws attention to the mania and “mob mentality” that surrounds sports at every level.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Rams rally late, beat California in overtime
SHEPHERDSTOWN — In a bristling game with momentum changes, swaying emotions and draining penalties, it was Shepherd University that scored the final 13 points to carry its unbeaten record to another week, when it edged California University of Pennsylvania, 26-23, in overtime. The 5,634 fans in bright sunshine at...
foxbaltimore.com
Man charged with interfering with investigation into death of UMD football coach's son
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Maryland man is accused of interfering with the investigation into the death of the son of University of Maryland football coach Mike Locksley, according to court documents. Meiko Locksley, 25, was shot and killed on Sept. 3, 2017, in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm...
fox5dc.com
Rival high schools honor late sister of former football player
One of the biggest high school football games took place in Montgomery County Friday night between the Quince Orchard Cougars and the Damascus Hornets. Players and fans from both teams came together to honor the late sister of former Damascus star Bryan Bresee. Ella Bresee died after a battle with brain cancer.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies
As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
ESPN
Boxer Gervonta Davis to stand trial for alleged involvement in 2020 hit-and-run incident
Boxer Gervonta Davis will stand trial on Dec. 12 for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident, according to court records. A Baltimore Circuit Court judge declined to approve a plea deal on Wednesday that would have avoided jail time for Davis and instead meted out 60 days of house arrest, Zy Richardson, spokesperson for the Baltimore City State Attorney's Office, confirmed to ESPN. The trial is expected to last two days.
wtae.com
Pizza tab led authorities to track Jan. 6 suspect in Maryland
ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
fox5dc.com
Wes Moore backs out of FOX 5 debate with Dan Cox
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Maryland's Democratic candidate for governor says he won't debate his Republican challenger Dan Cox next month on FOX 5. The news broke as Cox was in a Montgomery County courtroom, trying to stop state officials from speeding up the counting of mail-in ballots. For weeks, FOX 5...
weaa.org
Dr. Andrea Hayes Dixon, Howard's first Black woman dean in the College of Medicine
(Washington, DC) -- Howard University is appointing the first Black woman to serve as dean of the College of Medicine. Doctor Andrea A. Hayes Dixon was the first surgeon in the world to perform a high-risk, life-saving stomach cancer procedure on teens. She also recently became the first woman to...
Buddy's in Annapolis leaves seat open to honor owner's son
When you climb the steps at his famous restaurant in Annapolis called, “Buddy’s,” you will notice a table you will never be allowed to sit. It is reserved forever.
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
WTOP
1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting
A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
Univ. of Maryland BioPark to add $320M development at MLK Boulevard
The University of Maryland BioPark in West Baltimore will break ground this fall on a $320 million project that would bring more laboratory and office space to the area.
Charm City Live drops performance schedule featuring Kelly Price, Stokley
BALTIMORE -- Charm City Live, a new festival in the heart of Baltimore, has announced its schedule for performances this weekend. The event features national acts including R&B singer Kelly Price, vocalist Jon B pop-R&B vocalist The Bonfyre and Georgia R&B casanova Joe. In place for Rebecca Black is Trevor Jackson.Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family-friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks.The six performances will be held from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., starting with The Bonfyre and closing with Joe. Local DJs and local vendors will also participate, essentially infusing the culture of Baltimore with national celebrities and entertainment. WJZ is the proud media sponsor of this event.
mymcmedia.org
GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox Challenges Election Ballot Counting Petition
During a civil hearing at the Montgomery County Circuit court to discuss the Maryland State Board of Elections’ petition to start processing ballots early, the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, Dan Cox, proved to be the most vocal critic. With mounting pressures that the primary election will be riddled...
Wbaltv.com
Popular Annapolis, Baltimore restaurants sign on to open in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. — Downtown Columbia will soon add a new suite of restaurants and retailers, including the popular Baltimore-area tacos and tequila concept, Banditos, which will open this fall. Banditos is one of 11 businesses to recently sign a lease with Howard Hughes Corp., the company behind the $5...
