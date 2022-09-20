ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

shepherdstownchronicle.com

Rams rally late, beat California in overtime

SHEPHERDSTOWN — In a bristling game with momentum changes, swaying emotions and draining penalties, it was Shepherd University that scored the final 13 points to carry its unbeaten record to another week, when it edged California University of Pennsylvania, 26-23, in overtime. The 5,634 fans in bright sunshine at...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
fox5dc.com

Rival high schools honor late sister of former football player

One of the biggest high school football games took place in Montgomery County Friday night between the Quince Orchard Cougars and the Damascus Hornets. Players and fans from both teams came together to honor the late sister of former Damascus star Bryan Bresee. Ella Bresee died after a battle with brain cancer.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies

As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
MARYLAND STATE
ESPN

Boxer Gervonta Davis to stand trial for alleged involvement in 2020 hit-and-run incident

Boxer Gervonta Davis will stand trial on Dec. 12 for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident, according to court records. A Baltimore Circuit Court judge declined to approve a plea deal on Wednesday that would have avoided jail time for Davis and instead meted out 60 days of house arrest, Zy Richardson, spokesperson for the Baltimore City State Attorney's Office, confirmed to ESPN. The trial is expected to last two days.
BALTIMORE, MD
wtae.com

Pizza tab led authorities to track Jan. 6 suspect in Maryland

ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
HALETHORPE, MD
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore backs out of FOX 5 debate with Dan Cox

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Maryland's Democratic candidate for governor says he won't debate his Republican challenger Dan Cox next month on FOX 5. The news broke as Cox was in a Montgomery County courtroom, trying to stop state officials from speeding up the counting of mail-in ballots. For weeks, FOX 5...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
ODENTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Charm City Live drops performance schedule featuring Kelly Price, Stokley

BALTIMORE -- Charm City Live, a new festival in the heart of Baltimore, has announced its schedule for performances this weekend. The event features national acts including R&B singer Kelly Price, vocalist Jon B pop-R&B vocalist The Bonfyre and Georgia R&B casanova Joe. In place for Rebecca Black is Trevor Jackson.Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family-friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks.The six performances will be held from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., starting with The Bonfyre and closing with Joe.   Local DJs and local vendors will also participate, essentially infusing the culture of Baltimore with national celebrities and entertainment.  WJZ is the proud media sponsor of this event. 
BALTIMORE, MD

