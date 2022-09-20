Are women as successful as men in securing a patent for their invention? We set out to investigate gender bias in patent outcomes at IP Australia – the government agency responsible for administering intellectual property rights. To do so, we analysed 309,544 patent applications from across a 15-year period (2001-2015), and categorised close to one million inventors’ names based on whether they sounded male or female. We found that having a male-sounding first name increases the odds of securing a patent. This gender bias can have serious implications for women’s health, female career progression and equity policies in STEM. But what’s causing...

ECONOMY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO