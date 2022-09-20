ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Polo an Aiken tradition that can be enjoyed at variety of levels, Kneece tells Rotary Club

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9GuR_0i3KtOAC00

Polo is an Aiken tradition that has survived two world wars and more recently the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sport has been played at Whitney Field each year since 1882, when the Aiken Polo Club was founded, and that streak is the longest in the nation.

This year's fall season is underway, and on Sunday, the championship game in the Alan Corey 4-Goal Cup tournament is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the venue, located at 420 Mead Ave.

Another match will follow at 3:30 p.m.

The general admission cost will be $5 per person.

Polo in Aiken “basically started out a sport for wealthy horse people that came down here from the North for the winter,” Tiger Kneece told the Rotary Club of Aiken at Newberry Hall on Monday.

“The horses were shipped here via train,” he added.

Now, however, polo isn’t just an activity for those who have a lot of money and free time, Kneece said.

He is the manager of the Aiken Polo Club, which is trying to increase interest in the sport through a grassroots effort.

“We want the people in our community participating in any way they can – whether they come out and watch a game, walk their dog on the polo field, want to take a polo lesson or want to be a sponsor and advertise their business,” Kneece said.

Six tournaments are scheduled for the fall season, which will end in November.

The Aiken Polo Club also conducts a spring season.

“We are fortunate that there are four fields in the Whitney Trust that have been designated to be polo fields for the foreseeable future,” Kneece said.

The club also has access to a fifth field.

In a 2021 news release, the U.S. Polo Association reported that “some 40%” of its members were female and described the surge in their enthusiasm for the game as the sport’s “fastest-growing segment.”

That trend also is being seen locally, according to Kneece.

In the Aiken Youth Polo program, which he and his wife Susie founded, “it’s like 80% to 90% girls at the middle school level,” he said. “At that age, girls love horses and they want to be with horses. The boys are wanting to throw a football and tackle each other.”

There are two women’s tournaments on the Aiken Polo Club’s fall schedule.

There also is a new Women’s Polo League program that offers opportunities to experience the sport in a fun, less formal way for players.

The first two Women’s Polo League competitions are scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Powderhouse Polo Fields and 2:30 p.m. Saturday at David Meunier’s La Bourgogne Polo facility between Aiken and Wagener.

For more information, call Connell Erb at 901-412-7035 or Summer Kneece at 803-845-0111.

For more information about the Aiken Polo Club, visit aikenpolo.org or facebook.com/AikenPoloClub/.

