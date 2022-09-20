LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new medical center for underserved seniors in west Louisville could begin seeing patients as soon as next summer. The Louisville Urban League broke ground on the new medical building at its Sports and Learning Campus in west Louisville Saturday afternoon. It's part of a collaboration between the Urban League and CenterWell Senior Primary Care, a Louisville-based company that specializes in medical care focused on seniors, according to a news release.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO