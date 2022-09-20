ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Parent waved gun at bus with Noe Middle School students on board, JCPS says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A parent waved a gun at a bus with Noe Middle School students on board, Principal Jennifer Cave told parents in a letter Thursday. Cave said a parent walked up Thursday morning to a group of students at a bus stop for bus No. 1519 and asked the students questions. Then, when the bus arrived and the students boarded, the parent followed the bus in a car and then waved a gun at the bus.
Police investigating after Buechel neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood. Around midnight on Sunday, LMPD 6th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road. At the scene, officers found a male who had...
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
Sellersburg Police Department moves into new home off State Road 60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Police Department officially has a new home. The department moved to a new building off State Road 60 and celebrated the new facility this week. The new location provides more office space, a meeting room, larger questioning rooms and an evidence locker system. The...
Ground broken for new med center at sports and learning complex in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new medical center for underserved seniors in west Louisville could begin seeing patients as soon as next summer. The Louisville Urban League broke ground on the new medical building at its Sports and Learning Campus in west Louisville Saturday afternoon. It's part of a collaboration between the Urban League and CenterWell Senior Primary Care, a Louisville-based company that specializes in medical care focused on seniors, according to a news release.
Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m. When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had...
Louisville man accused of robbing bank, leading police on hours-long pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly robbing a bank, fleeing from police then crashing into civilian and police vehicles. Corey Ware, 28, was arrested by police after a car chase throughout the Louisville area, according to court documents. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron...
