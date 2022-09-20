NRHEG volleyball blows past TCU in 4 sets

The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers went on the road Monday, hosted by the Tri-City United Titans. The Panthers defeated the Titans 3-1 in four sets to improve to 5-1 on the season.

TCU got ahead early by claiming the first set 25-15, but NRHEG responded with a strong 25-9 win in the second set to tie things up. From there, the Panthers rattled off a 25-16 win in the third set and closed out a 25-20 win in the fourth set to win their third consecutive game.

Senior Erin Jacobson played a big role in the Panthers’ victory by recording a team-high 24 kills offensively and tying Bree Ihrke for the most blocks defensively with five each. Ihrke was second on the team in kills with eight.

Hallie Schultz recorded 33 set assists while adding six kills, four blocks and nine digs. Sidney Schultz and Faith Nielsen led the Panthers in digs while Nielsen added two kills and Schultz added three set assists, Sarah George recorded four kills, four blocks and eight digs, Tayler Schmidt recorded one kill, four blocks and 12 digs and Bailey Ihrke recorded two kills, one block and five digs.

“Faith (Nielsen) and Sidney (Schultz) covered our court so well defensively,” said NRHEG head coach Ashley Tolzman. “Erin (Jacobson), Bree (Ihrke) and Sarah (George) were our stand outs for offense [on Monday].”

Following a brief stop at United South Central, NRHEG is looking to return home on Thursday when the Panthers host the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals at 7:15 p.m.