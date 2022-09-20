Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
First Head of County Aging and Disability Services Dies
John “Jay” Kenney, the county’s first chief of Aging and Disability Services, died Thursday morning. He had been diagnosed in the summer of 2019 with ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. “Jay was one of the brightest lights we have ever had in MoCo. His leadership/public service have been...
mymcmedia.org
MCPS, Literacy Council Offering Free ESL Classes for Parents
For MCPS parents that do not speak English as a first language, the school system and Literacy Council of Montgomery County (LCMC) are offering free “English as a Second Language classes” with options for individuals at all different speaking levels. Classes will be offered both virtually and in-person,...
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: Montgomery County’s big problem
Montgomery County has a big problem. The county, once the envy of the nation, is facing an exodus of people and businesses and that means bad news for current residents. While Montgomery County may have increased in net population from 2010 to 2020, this is not as a result of people moving to Montgomery County. In fact, just the opposite. Since 2010, the number of people leaving Montgomery County has rapidly increased, most notable since 2018. This means that while the population may be increasing, it is from in-county births. Not because people view Montgomery County as a re-location destination. Why would they? Virginia, and most notably, Fairfax and Loudon County, have 10 of the Fortune 500 companies, while Montgomery County has one and Maryland has six. Even neighboring Prince George’s County, once looked over as a failing county, has overtaken Montgomery County in job creation, even before the pandemic in 2020. The list is long. Boeing moves its headquarters to Virginia, passing over Maryland and Montgomery County. Amazon picks Virginia over Maryland and Montgomery County. When was the last time you read a headline that declared a major industry was moving to Montgomery County? I bet not in the last 10 years.
Families unable to access funds from college savings program following audit ‘issue’
Problem has festered for months, officials acknowledge. The post Families unable to access funds from college savings program following audit ‘issue’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mymcmedia.org
County Introduces New Website, Plan to Mitigate Flooding Risks
In an effort to address the impacts of floods on county residents and business, the county has unveiled a new portion of their website that is dedicated to educating and informing the public about flooding issues throughout the county. “The website provides information about the frequently flooded roads, steps residents...
wfmd.com
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event To Take Place In Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Frederick County Division of Solid Waste & Recycling is presenting a household hazardous waste drop-off event on Sunday, Oct. 8. The event will take place at Nymeo field in the upper parking lot, located at 21 Stadium Drive, and runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
popville.com
Behold the new Metrorail map
“Metrorail’s iconic map is getting an update with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning today, you’ll start to see new maps rolling out in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station is shown as a future station.
WJLA
Marriott cuts ribbon to open new global headquarters in downtown Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. — Marriott International opened its global headquarters in downtown Bethesda with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week following six years of planning, design, and construction. The 21-story, 785,000-square-foot building is the new workplace for corporate associates, supporting more than 8,100 hotels in 139 countries and territories around the...
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center
Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
titantime.org
Is The Fair Safe?
2020 is remembered for a lot of distinct things, but the Frederick Fair and Mount Airy remember it because of the death of a 59 man year old who was beaten to death by two teenagers at the Frederick fair. On Sept. 20, 2019 John Marvin Weed Jr. was beaten to death by two 15 and 16 year old brothers. He received multiple punches to the head from the brothers over a dollar. The brothers asked weed for a dollar and when weed declined words were exchanged and they proceeded to follow weed around until weed was prepared to fight them. At that point the 15 year old came running and hit Weed with enough force that he was unconscious almost immediately. Weed never woke up and died the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
popville.com
“AG Racine Sues Tax Preparation Company for Cheating Thousands of DC Consumers With Misleading Cash Advance Promotion”
“AG Racine today filed a lawsuit against Liberty Tax, the third largest tax preparation service in the U.S., for misleading and secretly increasing the cost of tax preparation for thousands of DC taxpayers. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) alleges that Liberty Tax aggressively markets its services to low-income...
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. cuts ribbon on new, high-demand affordable housing
Prince George’s County leaders helped cut the ribbon on the Gateway at Peerless, a new development aimed at boosting the stock of high-demand affordable housing in the region. The project brings more than 60 apartments to a plot of land off U.S. Route 301 just north of downtown Upper...
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
mymcmedia.org
California Woman Arrested for Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County
Police said a California woman was arrested for stealing nearly $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident through a lottery ticket scam. Daisy Castillo Badillo, 54, of Los Angeles, was apprehended by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at her home before she was extradited to Montgomery County, according to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).
Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic Health Plans Achieve Top Quality Ratings in the Nation
ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Kaiser Permanente in the Mid-Atlantic region has been named among the highest-rated health plans in the nation according to The National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) 2022 Health Plan Ratings report. The health system’s Mid-Atlantic region is the only one in the nation to earn a 5 out of 5-star rating for its Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health plans from NCQA. Only three other Medicare plans received this rating nationwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005109/en/ Richard McCarthy, MD (Photo: Business Wire)
WUSA
The battle for the FBI headquarters relocation
In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield. But, one Fairfax County leader is accusing Metro of taking sides.
virginiamercury.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Marty Snook Park – Hagerstown, MD
Marty Snook Park is located at 17901 Halfway Blvd in Hagerstown, Maryland. Hagerstown is about an hour northwest of Baltimore. The park includes many sports fields, a swimming pool, four picnic pavilions, and a one mile walking path. This post will focus on a newer feature of Marty Snook Park,...
