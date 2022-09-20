Read full article on original website
whee.net
Car chase becomes fatal
WDBJ7.com
Patrick Co. pursuit ends in fatal crash
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday in Patrick County. The vehicle crashed at 4:01 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and Ashby Drive, according to police. Officials say a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche was heading south on Route 8 when it...
WBTM
Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Looking for 14-year-old Boy
The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office is seeking information into the whereabouts of 14-year-old Ronnie Glass. Ronnie also known as “Little Ronnie” weighs 190 lbs and is 6’1” tall. Ronnie is believed to be in the Danville area. The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office warns anyone who maybe...
altavistajournal.com
Two accidents in one day happen in Concord at Hwy 460, Hwy 24 intersection
The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and the Concord Rescue Squad reported to a pair of vehicle accidents on Friday (Sept. 23) at the intersection of Richmond and Village Highways. The first accident caused temporary closure of one of the eastbound lanes of 460. Village Hwy. was likewise temporarily closed between...
WXII 12
Store clerk, 4 teens charged after car crash involving alcohol, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A store clerk and four teenagers are facing charges after a crash that involved alcohol, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies said the teens bought alcohol from an...
wfmynews2.com
Store clerk, teens charged after ALE investigation in Caswell County
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Following a crash involving several teens in August, a convenience store clerk and four teens have been criminally charged. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) responded to a single-vehicle crash involving three Caswell county teenagers on August 20. The 18-year-old driver left the roadway and struck a tree.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department to host 5K with 5-0 Saturday
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its second annual 5K with 5-0 Saturday. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the new department headquarters on Community Way off Memorial Drive. The department is inviting the community to walk or run with officers and staff to...
WSLS
Trespassing charge dropped against Lynchburg police officer
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A charge against a Lynchburg police officer was dropped following an assault and trespassing incident in May. We previously reported that authorities responded to a call for an assault in the Boonsboro area around 12:30 p.m. on May 19. In July, Lynchburg Police said a warrant...
Woman shot in her rear end after a fight with multiple women turned into a shootout
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Officers got a report of a fight and guns going off at an apartment complex involving 30 to 40 people. It happened at 705 Bethabara Pointe Circle. When officers arrived, they didn't find anyone involved in the alleged fight and gunfire going on...
timesvirginian.com
State Police seeking information regarding hit and run crash that killed Concord man
Virginia State Police is investigating a hit and run crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday, Sept 21, at 12:30 a.m. on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord, was walking in the westbound...
wfxrtv.com
Law enforcement warns of serious consequences for “Swatting” trend
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After two days of threats against Roanoke City Schools, law enforcement is educating the community on how serious a fake emergency call really is. Across the country, law enforcement has seen an uptick in a trend called “swatting.”. The FBI says swatting calls are...
wfxrtv.com
LU Campus Police search for suspects in toy gun shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty University Police Department is looking for two males they say are responsible for shooting four students with a toy gun. Police say the incident happened on Wednesday night on campus when students were hit with gel projectiles. The projectiles haven’t hurt anyone and police want to assure the community that the gun being used is just a toy.
whee.net
Four injured in crash involving school bus
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Henry County involving a Henry County school bus and a Ford SUV. The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on River Road. School officials said the SUV crossed the double line and collided with the bus. There were two minor injuries on the bus and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved were transported to the hospital in Martinsville. Charges are pending on the driver of the vehicle that struck the bus.
abc45.com
Three Arrested in Attempted Mebane Robbery
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Saturday, September 10, a Breaking/Entering & Larceny from a storage building was reported at 2440 Lynch Store Rd. Mebane, N.C. Information provided by an off-duty Deputy led to the identification of three possible suspects in the crime. Additional investigation along with interviews identified these individuals as the suspects. On Tuesday, September 20, the suspects (Stephanie Leigh Justice, Dustin Keith Flynn, and Bradley Scott Briggs) were all charged and arrested.
Visitation being held for 14-year-old killed in Orange County
A visitation was held Friday night for the 14-year-old who was found dead in Orange County. Lyric Woods will be laid to rest Saturday morning.
WSET
Bedford County Sheriff's Office outlines tips to avoid phone scams
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public how not to be a victim of a phone scam. The department outlines tips to not fall for phone scams. "If you or someone you know has been a victim of a scam and gave...
2 charged in Person County home invasion that left 80-year-old woman dead
Two people, including a juvenile, have been charged with murder in connection to a Person County home invasion where an 80-year-old woman was found dead.
WBTM
Danville Police Seeking Help Identifying Several Individuals With Possible Knowledge of Crimes
The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying several people who may have information about a crime. The department posted 19 pictures of individuals on their Facebook page seeking information about several charges including assault, larceny, and credit card fraud. The department asks that no...
WSET
60-year-old man last seen September 16 found
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — The South Boston Police Department is looking for a missing man who was last seen Friday night on September 16. He was last seen at 10:30 PM at his home on Poplar Creek Street police said. Police identified the man as 60-year-old Mr. Gary...
