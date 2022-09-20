ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
whee.net

Car chase becomes fatal

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 8 at the intersection with Ashby Drive. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. The fleeing vehicle, a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche, was traveling...
GALAX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Patrick Co. pursuit ends in fatal crash

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday afternoon during a car chase. The crash happened while the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing the vehicle. Authorities report the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Route 8, at...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday in Patrick County. The vehicle crashed at 4:01 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and Ashby Drive, according to police. Officials say a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche was heading south on Route 8 when it...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Looking for 14-year-old Boy

The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office is seeking information into the whereabouts of 14-year-old Ronnie Glass. Ronnie also known as “Little Ronnie” weighs 190 lbs and is 6’1” tall. Ronnie is believed to be in the Danville area. The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office warns anyone who maybe...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
altavistajournal.com

Two accidents in one day happen in Concord at Hwy 460, Hwy 24 intersection

The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and the Concord Rescue Squad reported to a pair of vehicle accidents on Friday (Sept. 23) at the intersection of Richmond and Village Highways. The first accident caused temporary closure of one of the eastbound lanes of 460. Village Hwy. was likewise temporarily closed between...
CONCORD, VA
wfmynews2.com

Store clerk, teens charged after ALE investigation in Caswell County

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Following a crash involving several teens in August, a convenience store clerk and four teens have been criminally charged. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) responded to a single-vehicle crash involving three Caswell county teenagers on August 20. The 18-year-old driver left the roadway and struck a tree.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police Department to host 5K with 5-0 Saturday

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its second annual 5K with 5-0 Saturday. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the new department headquarters on Community Way off Memorial Drive. The department is inviting the community to walk or run with officers and staff to...
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Motor Vehicles#Vandalism#Woodland Drive
WSLS

Trespassing charge dropped against Lynchburg police officer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A charge against a Lynchburg police officer was dropped following an assault and trespassing incident in May. We previously reported that authorities responded to a call for an assault in the Boonsboro area around 12:30 p.m. on May 19. In July, Lynchburg Police said a warrant...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Law enforcement warns of serious consequences for “Swatting” trend

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After two days of threats against Roanoke City Schools, law enforcement is educating the community on how serious a fake emergency call really is. Across the country, law enforcement has seen an uptick in a trend called “swatting.”. The FBI says swatting calls are...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxrtv.com

LU Campus Police search for suspects in toy gun shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty University Police Department is looking for two males they say are responsible for shooting four students with a toy gun. Police say the incident happened on Wednesday night on campus when students were hit with gel projectiles. The projectiles haven’t hurt anyone and police want to assure the community that the gun being used is just a toy.
LYNCHBURG, VA
whee.net

Four injured in crash involving school bus

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Henry County involving a Henry County school bus and a Ford SUV. The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on River Road. School officials said the SUV crossed the double line and collided with the bus. There were two minor injuries on the bus and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved were transported to the hospital in Martinsville. Charges are pending on the driver of the vehicle that struck the bus.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
abc45.com

Three Arrested in Attempted Mebane Robbery

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Saturday, September 10, a Breaking/Entering & Larceny from a storage building was reported at 2440 Lynch Store Rd. Mebane, N.C. Information provided by an off-duty Deputy led to the identification of three possible suspects in the crime. Additional investigation along with interviews identified these individuals as the suspects. On Tuesday, September 20, the suspects (Stephanie Leigh Justice, Dustin Keith Flynn, and Bradley Scott Briggs) were all charged and arrested.
MEBANE, NC
WSET

60-year-old man last seen September 16 found

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — The South Boston Police Department is looking for a missing man who was last seen Friday night on September 16. He was last seen at 10:30 PM at his home on Poplar Creek Street police said. Police identified the man as 60-year-old Mr. Gary...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy