Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
From Paris to Austin: Diptyque at Domain NORTHSIDE specializes in amazing scents
Are you one of those people where a scent can really bring back memories or even transport you? At Diptyque at Domain NORTHSIDE where they specialize in creating moments through fragrances, for your home, your office, or even yourself! Trevor Scott and Chelsey Khan met with Tracy Thomas to make sense of all their scents!
CBS Austin
Candidates discuss issues Austin is facing at 'The Next Mayor' panel
AUSTIN. Texas-- Austin’s next mayor is set to be decided in six weeks, as current mayor Steve Adler's term will end. Mayoral candidates Celia Israel and Kirk Watson each got their opportunity to speak about their visions for Austin Saturday. The two discussed issues the city is currently facing...
CBS Austin
Two men injured in N Austin shooting
Two men were injured in a shooting in north Austin Saturday night. The Austin Police Department responded to 8885 Research Blvd. at 8:51 p.m. Officers in the area heard the shots and went to investigate. Two groups were exchanging gunfire. APD said one man was shot and the other was...
CBS Austin
South Austin house heavily damaged by fire
A house in south Austin was heavily damaged due to a fire Saturday evening. Crews with the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene near Crownspoint Drive and Roxanna drive around 7:30 p.m. The fire damaged the deck and burned into the inside of the home. ALSO | Man killed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
18-wheeler catches on fire, closes parts of westbound service road US 290 in Manor
MANOR, Texas — An 18-wheeler caught on fire and caused parts of the westbound service road of East Highway 290 at Parmer Lane to close down Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department said crews responded to the tractor-trailer fire in the 10000 block of East U.S. 290 Westbound at around 4:33 a.m. This is just west of Manor near State Highway 130.
CBS Austin
Austin ISD looking at two potential sites for teacher, staff affordable housing
Austin ISD is looking into ways to make living in the city more affordable for teachers and staff. Jeremy Striffler, director of real estate for the district, said they are considering building affordable housing units on the Rosedale School campus and the Anita Ferrales Coy Facility site. ALSO | Austin...
CBS Austin
Woman hit, killed by vehicle on North Austin I-35 service road
AUSTIN, Texas — Police shut down the southbound I-35 service road Friday morning in North Austin for several hours after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle. It happened just north of Braker Lane. APD says the call came in at 6:47 a.m. reporting an auto-pedestrian collision...
CBS Austin
Woman partially paralyzed in Cedar Park car crash defies odds, walks again
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A 20 year old from Cedar Park is beating the odds. After being told by doctors a little over two years ago that she may not ever walk again, following a crash that left her partially paralyzed, Tristin Criswell decided that wasn’t in the cards for her.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Austin
One ejected, two others rushed to the hospital after rollover crash in E Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Three people were rushed to the hospital, including one who was ejected from their car, after a rollover crash involving multiple cars off Interstate 35 service road in East Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash around 10:57 p.m. at 5621 North I-35 Northbound...
CBS Austin
One seriously injured in rollover crash on N I-35
One person was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after a rollover collision on north I-35 Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the scene near the intersection of I-35 and Reinli Street at 2:39 p.m. ALSO | Boil water notice issued for Plum Creek customers...
CBS Austin
Boil water notice issued for Plum Creek customers in Hays County due to main line break
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued Saturday for Plum Creek customers in Hays County due to a water main break. According to a Facebook post by Texas Water Utilities, the notice covers subdivisions Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills, and Dove Hills. When the...
CBS Austin
CBS News Chief Washington correspondent talks about 2020 election at Texas Tribune Fest
On January 6th, 2021, CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett was reporting as the insurrection at the Capitol unfolded. “I was in the CBS News bureau, at the anchor desk, with Norah O’Donnell and Ed O’Keefe,” he said. He was on the air for ten hours. “It was a day I thought I would never see in this country.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
Austin job fair targets people 50+ to help ease the city's labor shortage
Seniors are an untapped talent pool that could help ease the labor shortage. On Thursday, the City of Austin hosted a job fair for people 50+. Higher pay, medical benefits and flexible schedules had about 600 people RSVP for the event. “I’m looking for a part-time position,” said Austin retiree...
CBS Austin
Cedar Park, Leander residents under strict water restrictions as repairs begin on pipeline
Cedar Park and Leander residents are asked to restrict water usage while the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) makes a “critical repair” to its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis. In Cedar Park, residents are not allowed to use irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers. Only handheld...
CBS Austin
Austin Energy, ERCOT explain why electric bills continue to skyrocket
Electric bills continue to skyrocket and Austin residents could seen an average increase of around $20 starting November first. Every year, pass-through rates are set and reflected in monthly utility bills. Austin Energy’s Matt Mitchells explains that those charges are for things like operations and the ERCOT energy markets.
CBS Austin
Austin ISD holds first districtwide job fair of the school year and is offering incentives
AUSTIN, Texas — Job seekers will get the opportunity Saturday to apply to work for the Austin Independent School District. The district is looking to fill positions and will be hosting a job fair Saturday at Travis Early College High School. Districts scrambling to find teachers to put in...
Comments / 0