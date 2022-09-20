ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

From Paris to Austin: Diptyque at Domain NORTHSIDE specializes in amazing scents

Are you one of those people where a scent can really bring back memories or even transport you? At Diptyque at Domain NORTHSIDE where they specialize in creating moments through fragrances, for your home, your office, or even yourself! Trevor Scott and Chelsey Khan met with Tracy Thomas to make sense of all their scents!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Candidates discuss issues Austin is facing at 'The Next Mayor' panel

AUSTIN. Texas-- Austin’s next mayor is set to be decided in six weeks, as current mayor Steve Adler's term will end. Mayoral candidates Celia Israel and Kirk Watson each got their opportunity to speak about their visions for Austin Saturday. The two discussed issues the city is currently facing...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two men injured in N Austin shooting

Two men were injured in a shooting in north Austin Saturday night. The Austin Police Department responded to 8885 Research Blvd. at 8:51 p.m. Officers in the area heard the shots and went to investigate. Two groups were exchanging gunfire. APD said one man was shot and the other was...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

South Austin house heavily damaged by fire

A house in south Austin was heavily damaged due to a fire Saturday evening. Crews with the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene near Crownspoint Drive and Roxanna drive around 7:30 p.m. The fire damaged the deck and burned into the inside of the home. ALSO | Man killed...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

18-wheeler catches on fire, closes parts of westbound service road US 290 in Manor

MANOR, Texas — An 18-wheeler caught on fire and caused parts of the westbound service road of East Highway 290 at Parmer Lane to close down Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department said crews responded to the tractor-trailer fire in the 10000 block of East U.S. 290 Westbound at around 4:33 a.m. This is just west of Manor near State Highway 130.
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

Woman hit, killed by vehicle on North Austin I-35 service road

AUSTIN, Texas — Police shut down the southbound I-35 service road Friday morning in North Austin for several hours after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle. It happened just north of Braker Lane. APD says the call came in at 6:47 a.m. reporting an auto-pedestrian collision...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One seriously injured in rollover crash on N I-35

One person was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after a rollover collision on north I-35 Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the scene near the intersection of I-35 and Reinli Street at 2:39 p.m. ALSO | Boil water notice issued for Plum Creek customers...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin job fair targets people 50+ to help ease the city's labor shortage

Seniors are an untapped talent pool that could help ease the labor shortage. On Thursday, the City of Austin hosted a job fair for people 50+. Higher pay, medical benefits and flexible schedules had about 600 people RSVP for the event. “I’m looking for a part-time position,” said Austin retiree...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Energy, ERCOT explain why electric bills continue to skyrocket

Electric bills continue to skyrocket and Austin residents could seen an average increase of around $20 starting November first. Every year, pass-through rates are set and reflected in monthly utility bills. Austin Energy’s Matt Mitchells explains that those charges are for things like operations and the ERCOT energy markets.
AUSTIN, TX

