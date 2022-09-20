Read full article on original website
NDHP identifies UPS driver killed in Jamestown area crash
Jamestown - The State Patrol has released the name of the UPS driver who died in a crash in Stutsman County Tuesday morning. Ross Bergquist, 37, of Jamestown died from injuries suffered in the crash. Troopers say Bergquist rear-ended a fuel tanker that had slowed to make a turn. The...
One dead following crash on Highway 281 near Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 37-year-old Jamestown man was pronounced dead after he rear-ended a Fuel Tanker while driving a Freightliner Tuesday morning around 9:45 a.m on Highway 281 near Jamestown. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the Fuel Tanker, a 52-year-old Jamestown man, was headed south on Highway 281 when […]
Highway Patrol says no evidence that hit-and-run was politically motivated
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is speaking out after last weekend’s fatal hit-and-run crash after a street dance in McHenry has become a national political talking point. “I understand why that happened because there was a statement made by the suspect when he called 911,...
Jamestown man tied to several burglaries at same home
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO News Dakota) – Jamestown Police have arrested a man after a string of burglaries at the same residence. Officers responded at around 2 a.m. Friday to investigate a possible burglary. “This burglary was consistent with several other reported burglaries which have occurred at this same residence...
Hit and run crash at street dance leaves North Dakota man dead
MCHENRY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 21-year-old man died early Sunday morning after he was struck by an SUV in McHenry, North Dakota. The Highway Patrol said it happened during a street dance in the Foster County community. Authorities say Cayler Ellingson of Grace City was walking on a street...
ND driver claims political argument preceded teen’s death
Brandt told investigators he left the scene after striking Ellingson, returned briefly, called 911 and then left again, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND
NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
North Dakota officials speak out on alleged murder of 18-year-old over political views
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Drew Wrigley are condemning political violence after reports say an 18-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle after the driver became upset over political rhetoric. Cayler Ellingson was killed when he allegedly was struck by a...
North Dakota Attorney General Calling Out Political Violence After Teen’s Death
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota Republican leaders and the state GOP are issuing statements about the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. Court documents show 41-year-old Shannon Brandt told State Radio that he hit a pedestrian who he claimed was part of a Republican extremist group. Investigators say they...
