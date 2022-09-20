ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NDHP identifies UPS driver killed in Jamestown area crash

Jamestown - The State Patrol has released the name of the UPS driver who died in a crash in Stutsman County Tuesday morning. Ross Bergquist, 37, of Jamestown died from injuries suffered in the crash. Troopers say Bergquist rear-ended a fuel tanker that had slowed to make a turn. The...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KX News

One dead following crash on Highway 281 near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 37-year-old Jamestown man was pronounced dead after he rear-ended a Fuel Tanker while driving a Freightliner Tuesday morning around 9:45 a.m on Highway 281 near Jamestown. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the Fuel Tanker, a 52-year-old Jamestown man, was headed south on Highway 281 when […]
JAMESTOWN, ND
kvrr.com

Highway Patrol says no evidence that hit-and-run was politically motivated

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is speaking out after last weekend’s fatal hit-and-run crash after a street dance in McHenry has become a national political talking point. “I understand why that happened because there was a statement made by the suspect when he called 911,...
kfgo.com

Jamestown man tied to several burglaries at same home

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO News Dakota) – Jamestown Police have arrested a man after a string of burglaries at the same residence. Officers responded at around 2 a.m. Friday to investigate a possible burglary. “This burglary was consistent with several other reported burglaries which have occurred at this same residence...
JAMESTOWN, ND
gowatertown.net

Hit and run crash at street dance leaves North Dakota man dead

MCHENRY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 21-year-old man died early Sunday morning after he was struck by an SUV in McHenry, North Dakota. The Highway Patrol said it happened during a street dance in the Foster County community. Authorities say Cayler Ellingson of Grace City was walking on a street...
MCHENRY, ND
valleynewslive.com

A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND

NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
NOME, ND
North West

