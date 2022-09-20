ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

CCSD introduces calming rooms to help students process emotions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — West Ashley High implemented a calming room to help students process their emotions. Myra Howlett, a West Ashley High School senior, knows what it is like to need a break and have nowhere to go. "Generally, almost every time you have a panic attack in...
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Early voting coming soon for Georgetown County residents

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election will open in South Carolina at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 24 and run through Nov. 5. Early voting centers in Georgetown County will be located at the following locations:. The Registration and Elections Office at 303...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Society
Charleston County, SC
Government
Charleston County, SC
Education
wpde.com

Georgetown County Sheriff cracking down on speeding violations

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver wants something to be done about an increase in recent speeding violations on Highway 17. The Sheriff posted to Facebook an apology that said "I want to apologize to the citizens of Georgetown County for not responding properly to the ever-constant speeding/traffic issues that have faced our county for years."
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
wpde.com

Tennessee rescue group speaks on 'horrific' animal cruelty arrest

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Sumner County man is behind bars after being accused of throwing a tiny kitten into a burn pit last weekend. The five-week-old kitten died, but not before some extensive suffering. The rescue group FOX 17 News spoke with says this was one of the most graphic cases yet.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
wpde.com

South Carolina's shellfish harvest season opening October 1

South Carolina's 2022-2023 shellfish harvest season is set to open 30 minutes before the official sunrise on Saturday, October 1st. The recreation shellfish season will remain open through May 15th, 2023, unless conditions warrant extending or shortening the season. If another hurricane, major rain event, or pollution spills, shellfish beds...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Gender Identity#Health Education#Gender Issues#Lesson Plans#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ccsd#Abc News
wpde.com

1 dead following crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash in Georgetown County Friday night. The crash happened around 9:59 p.m. on SC-51, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Tidwell said a 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan van was traveling east and a 2021...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Socastee-area car wash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a shooting at the Bay Road Car Wash in the Socastee area on Thursday. The victim was identified as Tyshawn Smalls, 21, of Myrtle Beach, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. He was taken to an area hospital at 2:45 p.m. Thursday and died from injuries.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy