Background check missed previous charges of ousted substitute teacher, agency says
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A staffing agency that works with the Charleston County School District has confirmed to ABC News 4 that a background check of a substitute teacher who police say showed up intoxicated to a Mount Pleasant elementary school on Thursday failed to show a previous charge the woman had.
CCSD introduces calming rooms to help students process emotions
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — West Ashley High implemented a calming room to help students process their emotions. Myra Howlett, a West Ashley High School senior, knows what it is like to need a break and have nowhere to go. "Generally, almost every time you have a panic attack in...
Florida teacher removed from classroom after berating student who didn't stand for pledge
BRADENTON, Fla. (WPMI) — A viral TikTok shows a Florida teacher haranguing a Latino student who apparently did not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. The TikTok, captioned “my friend didn’t stand for the pledge and this is what the teacher said [emojis],” shows a white male teacher standing over a male student who appears to be Latino.
Early voting coming soon for Georgetown County residents
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election will open in South Carolina at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 24 and run through Nov. 5. Early voting centers in Georgetown County will be located at the following locations:. The Registration and Elections Office at 303...
Hearing set on fate of Murdaugh's Moselle property with $3.9M sale offer on the table
GEORGETOWN (WCIV) — What happens to the money from selling the property where Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021? A probate court hearing scheduled for September 30 in Georgetown County looks to bring some clarity to the question. Colleton County property records...
SCDMV says some people may notice delay in car decals & registration
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some decals and registration are delayed at the DMV. If you paid your property taxes after September 1st via mail or online, you might notice a delay in getting your decal and registration. The DMV said that is due to a supply chain shortage of...
'This is a killer:' Officials rage war on opioid crisis across Pee Dee
WPDE — Law enforcement are raging war against the opioid epidemic across the Pee Dee. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said 530 people have died from overdoses in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand in 2019 and 2020. Sadly, officers expect those numbers to rise dramatically...
Georgetown County Sheriff cracking down on speeding violations
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver wants something to be done about an increase in recent speeding violations on Highway 17. The Sheriff posted to Facebook an apology that said "I want to apologize to the citizens of Georgetown County for not responding properly to the ever-constant speeding/traffic issues that have faced our county for years."
Tennessee rescue group speaks on 'horrific' animal cruelty arrest
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Sumner County man is behind bars after being accused of throwing a tiny kitten into a burn pit last weekend. The five-week-old kitten died, but not before some extensive suffering. The rescue group FOX 17 News spoke with says this was one of the most graphic cases yet.
North Carolina woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool: Coroner's office
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Diane Felts, 63, of the Mt. Airy, North Carolina, area was found unresponsive in a pool along South Kings Highway, according to the coroner’s office.
DHEC encourages annual flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinations in preparation for flu season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging people to get their annual flu shots, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots. According to the DHEC, it's important to receive the flu vaccine every fall since the virus changes every...
South Carolina's shellfish harvest season opening October 1
South Carolina's 2022-2023 shellfish harvest season is set to open 30 minutes before the official sunrise on Saturday, October 1st. The recreation shellfish season will remain open through May 15th, 2023, unless conditions warrant extending or shortening the season. If another hurricane, major rain event, or pollution spills, shellfish beds...
1 dead following crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash in Georgetown County Friday night. The crash happened around 9:59 p.m. on SC-51, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Tidwell said a 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan van was traveling east and a 2021...
AMBER Alert still active 10 years after Tennessee kids disappear after fire
BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Friday marks a very grim milestone for one Middle Tennessee family as it will be ten years since two children disappeared after a house fire. On Sept. 23, 2012, Bubba and Molli McLaren had just gone to bed when their home caught fire and quickly burned.
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Socastee-area car wash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a shooting at the Bay Road Car Wash in the Socastee area on Thursday. The victim was identified as Tyshawn Smalls, 21, of Myrtle Beach, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. He was taken to an area hospital at 2:45 p.m. Thursday and died from injuries.
