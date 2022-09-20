ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fife Lake, MI

Preserving Nature’s Beauty

By Monika Zachara
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

“This planet is a gift that has been given to us. And it’s our responsibility to not only care for it, but also keep it up, nurture it, find the beauty in things.”

Dick Grant has a love for preserving nature’s beauty– but also adding to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A14g4_0i3KnVJR00

“My entire life I’ve been in love with nature. Bringing nature to people, and educating them about nature- that’s in my heart, that’s in my soul,” says Grant.

After retiring from the Howell Nature Center after 40 years and working as the President of the National Wildlife Rehabilitation Association–

Grant’s passion for the outdoors hasn’t ended, but blossomed into something more.

He says, “I just love to plant. I love to watch things grow. It’s like a pallet that someone just took a bunch of paint and threw the paint on the canvas.”

Constructing a beautiful garden in front of his home in Fife Lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2usa_0i3KnVJR00

“The one thing about gardening- everyone does something a little bit different. My wife keeps telling me that I need to cut back a little bit. But I’ve always been in the mindset that if one garden looks nice then three or four might even look better,” says Grant.

Each flower– holding a special meaning to him…

He explains, “Some flowers like zinnias and cosmos, and kanas that stir great memories in the past of my dad or my aunt planting, so I plant those in memory of them. And then we had a family friend in the up that taught me a lot about nature. I love to attract wildlife to the area. I have lots of hummingbirds, I have lots of butterflies and that brings me joy as well.”

Grant hopes his garden plants that seed for others to cultivate their own relationship with mother nature.

“I have a little business called cannon creek consulting where I go into peoples yards and help them identify different plants, maybe some invasive plants they may have in their backyard or on their property. And I do provide some gardening tips and even in some cases I will even plant for them.”

And all are welcome to “Dick’s botanical gardens”…

“If anyone wanted to stop and see it, I wouldn’t hesitate if someone wanted to come out and see it, that would be great.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Dick Family Farm and Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch Ready for the Fall Season

It feels like fall outside, so it’s time for fall activities. Dick Family Farm in McBain opened for the season on Friday. “We have petting zoo animals, some barnyard animals that you can come and feed and pet. We also have a corn bin where the kids can play in the corn, and the hay bell mountain with it has four slides on it this year,” said Lynnae Dick, Co-owner of Dick Family Farm.
MCBAIN, MI
9&10 News

Brewvine: Hop Lot Brewing Company

Now that it’s officially fall, the team at Hop Lot Brewing Company in Suttons Bay is rolling out a nice variety of autumn-inspired ales. Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to the brewery to see what’s on tap for this week’s Brewvine.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at The Burrow TC

“The Burrow TC is a fun new restaurant here in the West Side in Greilickville, California inspired cuisine,” said chef and owner, John Larson. He says think re-imagined or re-inspired. “Things you’re super familiar with, but we just put our own little twist and touch on it,” said John....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fife Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Society
9&10 News

New Surfing Competition Comes to Frankfort

A new surfing competition is coming to the City of Frankfort. The competition will be held sometime in October or November. The exact date will be decided seventy-two hours in advanced to allow surfers to compete in the best surfing conditions. Those competing will get a chance to win cash prizes.
FRANKFORT, MI
9&10 News

Invasive Watermilfoil Found on Lake Cadillac

Lake Cadillac is dealing with an unusually large invasion of Eurasian watermilfoil. The invasive species has taken over 160 acres of the lake, the largest invasion since 2010. The city of Cadillac partnered with Restorative Lake Sciences out of Spring Lake to survey and contain the invasive species. Watermilfoil can...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: 10th Annual Traverse City Germanfest

A Traverse City church is hosting it’s 10th annual Germanfest on Friday. Come dressed in your best dirndl or lederhosen and grab some brats, beer and strudel—all while supporting Trinity Lutheran Church & School!. You don’t even have to be German to enjoy authentic beer, wine and food...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother Nature#Gardening Tips#Flowers#Invasive Plants#The Howell Nature Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
9&10 News

Clare Breaks Ground on New Indoor Turf Facility

The Clare community is celebrating the start of a new project. It’s all happening at the Brookwood Athletic Complex in Clare. On Friday they hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the beginning of the construction on an indoor turf facility. The facility is more than 10,000 square feet and...
CLARE, MI
9&10 News

Ideal Theater In Clare Receives Nearly $1 Million for Restorations

Communities across Michigan are receiving grants recently approved by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, with $83.8 million through the Revitalization and Placemaking Program being distributed to bring new use and investment to properties impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The historic Ideal Theater in downtown Clare received some of that money for restorations....
CLARE, MI
9&10 News

Devastation in Gaylord: Four Months Later

Four months after a deadly tornado tore through Otsego County, the community of Gaylord says they’re making progress. That storm touched down on the afternoon of May 20, but even four months later, Gaylord is still working to get things back to normal. Karin Beyer is the Director of...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Cadillac Community Honors Pat Goggin with Memorial Bench

It’s been five months since the Cadillac community lost beloved icon Pat Goggin to cancer. This week, the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce came together to honor his memory. Just outside the chamber’s front doors is a bench facing the water and a sign saying “Celebrating Pat Goggin – Captain of Cadillac”.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Free Technology Courses for Women from 20 Fathoms

20 Fathoms is a program that serves Traverse City’s entrepreneurs and technology professionals. The organization provides free classes for women that are pursuing education and careers in STEM- science, technology, engineering and math. Manager of Tech Education Program, Gretchen Swanson and Software Developer, Jen Berigan join Good Day Northern...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

MSU Extension Partners with Mason County Eastern Schools

Michigan State University Extension is now on board to support the success of the 10 Cents a Meal program at Mason County Eastern Schools. The state program provides schools with up to 10 cents per meal in matching funds to buy and serve local produce. It initially was a pilot program in Traverse City in 2016.
MASON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy