Miss Adrienne Montgomery, age 50, of San Augustine County, Texas, passed away September 19, 2022, at her residence. Adrienne was born November 30, 1971, in San Antonio, Texas, to parents Collis and Wilma (Hale) Montgomery. She had lived most of her life in San Augustine. After graduation from San Augustine High School, she continued her education and received a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University. A great joy for Adrienne was returning to her hometown and serving many years as a director at the San Augustine Public Library--this was very fitting to Adrienne with her great love for books and reading.

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO