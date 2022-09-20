Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Evelyn Harrison
A celebration of Evelyn Harrison’s Life, age 67, will be 10:00am, Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Jasper Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00pm, Friday, September 23, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas. September 20, 2022 marked the end of...
kjas.com
John Hovie Bennefield
Mr. John Hovie Bennefield of Broaddus, Texas, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Stone Creek Village Care Center at the age of 85. "Bro. Hovie" was born November 22, 1936, in San Augustine County to parents H.J. and Dora Lee (Green) Bennefield. He had been a lifelong area resident and retired as a mill worker from Temple-Inland in Pineland, Texas. He was a faithful member of Broaddus Pentecostal Church, where he served many years as an usher. He had a great love for gardening and growing flowers as well as drawing artwork.
kjas.com
Adrienne Montgomery
Miss Adrienne Montgomery, age 50, of San Augustine County, Texas, passed away September 19, 2022, at her residence. Adrienne was born November 30, 1971, in San Antonio, Texas, to parents Collis and Wilma (Hale) Montgomery. She had lived most of her life in San Augustine. After graduation from San Augustine High School, she continued her education and received a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University. A great joy for Adrienne was returning to her hometown and serving many years as a director at the San Augustine Public Library--this was very fitting to Adrienne with her great love for books and reading.
kjas.com
Louis Adams
Louis Adams, age 73, native and resident of Jasper, Texas, transitioned on September 18, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Coleman’s Mortuary Chapel, 1559 N Fletcher St. in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Huff Creek Cemetery in the Huff Creek Community, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjas.com
Derrick Allen
Derrick Allen, age 37, native of Deridder, Louisiana, and resident of Beaumont, TX, transitioned on September 19, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Gethsemane Church of God, 2685 Denver St., Beaumont, TX 77703. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine Street in Beaumont, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
kjas.com
Shady Acres releases statement about Johnnie Odom 101st birthday party
The following is a statement released by Shady Acres Health & Rehabilitation in Newton regarding a recent 101st birthday party for resident Johnnie Odom:. Residents and staff of Shady Acres along with family members and local dignitaries celebrated the 101st birthday of Johnnie Odom. Mrs. Odom is a US Navy veteran having served during World War II (WWII) stationed at San Diego, California. Mrs. Odom now resides at Shady Acres Health & Rehabilitation in Newton, Texas.
kjas.com
Dogs get first district win
The Jasper Bulldogs traveled to Liberty for their first District 9 4A Division 2 game and were looking to get back in the win column after back to back losses to state ranked teams. IT was a game that was closer than expected with the Panthers winless in their first four games, but in the end the Dawgs came away with a 21 to 14 win.
kjas.com
Firefighter training facility construction progressing
Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter says construction is progressing on the new firefighter training facility located east of Jasper. The land has been cleared and leveled, and Gunter says workers will begin pouring the concrete base at about 4:00 Saturday morning. According to Gunter, after the concrete has satisfactorily...
RELATED PEOPLE
KWTX
Shooting threat at East Texas ISD leads to student arrest
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office reports a student was arrested for threatening to shoot other students at Colmesneil ISD. Chassin Tausch, 17, of Colmesneil was charged with felony terroristic threat by Tyler County deputies on Wednesday. Deputies were told the Colmesneil ISD student made...
kjas.com
Arrest Reports 09/1922 to 09/22/22
MTR / FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO. NO DRIVER'S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) NO DRIVER'S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) LESTER, JOSEPH ROY, II 47 M W KIRBYVILLE, TX 75956. 9/22/2022 2:16 PM. OOC 09212022-06809261. PAROLE VIOLATION. ~. JOHNSON, CHAD EDWARD 49 M W ORANGE, TX 77632. 9/22/2022 9:50 PM.
kjas.com
Man missing from Kountze found murdered, suspect arrested
Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis announced Friday that the body of a missing Kountze man has been found and it turned out that he had been murdered. Meanwhile, Davis says the accused killer, who confessed and led them to his body, has been charged with murder and other crimes. Roy...
kjas.com
First Annual Fish Fest at Kirbyville City Pond on Fri, Oct 7th
The First Annual Fish Fest will be held on Friday, October 7th, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Kirbyville City Pond between Highway 96 and South Elizabeth Avenue. Organizers say disabled veterans and those in nursing facilities are invited and encouraged to come out and fish, and they also welcome volunteers to assist people with fishing due to physical limitations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjas.com
Leesville PD Officer discovers men calling for help from sinking boat
Two men in a sinking boat on Vernon Lake in Vernon Parish can thank a Leesville police officer and nearby residents for hearing their calls for help. According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at about 5:00 Thursday morning when the officer arrived home after ending his overnight shift.
East Texas News
Abuse at daycare facility confirmed
WOODVILLE – Documentation from the state concluded that abuse took place at the Early Birds Learning Center in Woodville. The facility has been the subject of investigations by the Texas Child Care Licensing Investigative Unit and the Woodville Police Department. In a letter, dated Sept. 7, forwarded to the...
kjas.com
Work truck goes up in flames
A late Friday afternoon fire destroyed a work truck, but fortunately a tractor and trailer were saved. It happened at about 4:30 at the corner of Mayo & McQueen Streets in northeast Jasper. Jasper firefighters found the engine compartment and cab of the truck completely engulfed in flames upon their...
Half million dollar bond set for Lake Charles man accused of trafficking children
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office opened an investigation on Sept. 13 after receiving a complaint about a juvenile being enticed to have sex with an adult man in exchange for money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjas.com
Jasper Co Sheriff’s Dept non-emergency phones are down, 911 is working
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said shortly before 3:00 Friday afternoon that a severed telephone line had resulted in the department’s non-emergency number, 409-384-5417, to be inoperable. However, Duncan said 911 is up and working with no problems. Duncan said the phone line was cut...
Comments / 0