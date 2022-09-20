ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WAND TV

Illinois awarded $6.8M grant from U.S. Department of Labor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday Illinois has been awarded a $6.8 million equity grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The grant will be used to help IDES better understand and address equity gaps within the state’s unemployment insurance system. IDES said...
Caution while Crossing; safety reminders for Rail Safety Week

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Railroads across the nation are urging people to use caution on or near railroad tracks as part of Rail Safety Week. In 2021, there were 101 vehicle crashes involving trains in Illinois. Those crashes resulted in 24 fatalities and 25 personal injuries. During the same year 38 pedestrians were struck by passing trains while they were trespassing on railroad property right-of-ways.
DECATUR, IL
Mold Inspection Sciences Texas Announces Brandon Apple as COO

Experienced and proven successful executive to take on COO role for one of the largest mold inspection organizations in Texas. AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mold Inspection Sciences Texas, the state’s leading mold inspection and testing company, is proud to announce Brandon Apple has been appointed as COO. In this role, Brandon will oversee the company’s operational aspects, coordinate with managers and departments to achieve objectives and goals, promote employee growth, and assist in establishing policies that continue to cultivate company culture and vision.
TEXAS STATE

