WAND TV
Illinois to receive more than $37 million in federal funding to combat opioid crisis
WASHINGTON (WAND) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded the Illinois State Department of Human Services a total of $37,195,746 in federal funding. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) made the announcement on Friday stating the funding...
Governor Pritzker announces commitment of $2.6 billion in soybean and corn purchases by Taiwanese government
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced on Friday a letter of intent alongside Taiwanese leaders and dignitaries for the sale of approximately $2 billion of Illinois soybeans and $600 million of Illinois corn over the next two years. Officials said the agreement will follow a 2019 two-year agreement for...
Illinois awarded $6.8M grant from U.S. Department of Labor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday Illinois has been awarded a $6.8 million equity grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The grant will be used to help IDES better understand and address equity gaps within the state’s unemployment insurance system. IDES said...
Caution while Crossing; safety reminders for Rail Safety Week
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Railroads across the nation are urging people to use caution on or near railroad tracks as part of Rail Safety Week. In 2021, there were 101 vehicle crashes involving trains in Illinois. Those crashes resulted in 24 fatalities and 25 personal injuries. During the same year 38 pedestrians were struck by passing trains while they were trespassing on railroad property right-of-ways.
