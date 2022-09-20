ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola, IL

WAND TV

Champaign-Urbana Public Health employees form union

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Nearly 100 Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) have come together with with the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 31 to form a union. According to a AFSCME press release, members say they’re fighting for fair pay, transparency, and equal opportunities.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Decatur launches Small Home Improvement Program

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The City of Decatur is launching a Small Home Improvement Program that will allow residents to apply for assistance to make necessary home repairs. The City Council recently approved the program, as part of their commitment to Neighborhood Revitalization. SHIP is being funded by American Rescue Plan (ARP) monies.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Major investment in historic downtown Taylorville buildings

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Millions of dollars are being invested in downtown Taylorville, as Christian-County natives are working to develop many of the town's historic building. "All the buildings around here are historic. So just owning a piece of that and restoring it back to his former glory, has always been...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Caution while Crossing; safety reminders for Rail Safety Week

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Railroads across the nation are urging people to use caution on or near railroad tracks as part of Rail Safety Week. In 2021, there were 101 vehicle crashes involving trains in Illinois. Those crashes resulted in 24 fatalities and 25 personal injuries. During the same year 38 pedestrians were struck by passing trains while they were trespassing on railroad property right-of-ways.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Take to the sky at inaugural balloon festival in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Take to the sky this weekend at the Champaign County Balloon Festival!. Visitors are welcome to take a ride in a tethered hot air balloon Friday and Saturday at Dodd's Park. There will also be a carnival, food vendors, and activities. Gates open at 4 p.m....
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

School gives update after 2 Central A&M students hurt in crash

SHELBY COUNTY (WAND)- Central A&M High School Principal Charlie Brown gave an update after two students were hurt in a car crash Thursday. He said in a Facebook post that the students' injuries are non life-threatening. "One student will be undergoing surgery tonight to have a rod placed in his...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Decatur mother continues to grieve after 3 years and no justice

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Its been three years this family has been suffering from a wound that'll never heal. "He was fun loving, he loved cars, and he just loved having fun with life," said Vivian Penermon, mother of Corey Laster. "He always tried to be a character and make...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police arrest man wanted for shooting death of Decatur father

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested 1 of 2 men wanted in connection to the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland. According to Decatur Police Kyle Escoe was located and arrested on the outstanding warrant in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday by the Chicago Police Department. He is currently being...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

1947 graduate represents class in Cerro Gordo Homecoming parade

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND)- A 1947 graduate of Cerro Gordo High School showed she still has some school spirit left!. Janet Crandall cycled her way through the schools Homecoming parade Friday night proudly representing the class of 47'. Crandall says things have changed since she went to the school 75...
CERRO GORDO, IL
WAND TV

Balloon festival kicks off in Dodd's Park

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An inaugural balloon festival kicks off in Champaign on Friday. The Champaign County Balloon Festival will host its first event from September 23–24 at Dodd's Park in Champaign. The event is a fundraiser for a variety of children's services, creating experiences for the whole family,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Mattoon Fire crews dispatched to structure fire at Lee's Famous Recipe

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department responded to Lee's Famous Recipe for a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the establishment located at 800 Charleston Avenue around 3:01 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04 p.m. to find heavy smoke...
MATTOON, IL
WAND TV

Deputies: Alleged pipe bomb found in Urbana man's backpack

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly had a pipe bomb in a backpack. The News-Gazette reported, William D. Meek, 45, was arrested on Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office after deputies found what appeared to them to be an explosive device. According to the department,...
URBANA, IL

