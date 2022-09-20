Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Champaign-Urbana Public Health employees form union
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Nearly 100 Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) have come together with with the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 31 to form a union. According to a AFSCME press release, members say they’re fighting for fair pay, transparency, and equal opportunities.
WAND TV
Decatur launches Small Home Improvement Program
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The City of Decatur is launching a Small Home Improvement Program that will allow residents to apply for assistance to make necessary home repairs. The City Council recently approved the program, as part of their commitment to Neighborhood Revitalization. SHIP is being funded by American Rescue Plan (ARP) monies.
WAND TV
Major investment in historic downtown Taylorville buildings
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Millions of dollars are being invested in downtown Taylorville, as Christian-County natives are working to develop many of the town's historic building. "All the buildings around here are historic. So just owning a piece of that and restoring it back to his former glory, has always been...
WAND TV
Caution while Crossing; safety reminders for Rail Safety Week
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Railroads across the nation are urging people to use caution on or near railroad tracks as part of Rail Safety Week. In 2021, there were 101 vehicle crashes involving trains in Illinois. Those crashes resulted in 24 fatalities and 25 personal injuries. During the same year 38 pedestrians were struck by passing trains while they were trespassing on railroad property right-of-ways.
WAND TV
Take to the sky at inaugural balloon festival in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Take to the sky this weekend at the Champaign County Balloon Festival!. Visitors are welcome to take a ride in a tethered hot air balloon Friday and Saturday at Dodd's Park. There will also be a carnival, food vendors, and activities. Gates open at 4 p.m....
WAND TV
School gives update after 2 Central A&M students hurt in crash
SHELBY COUNTY (WAND)- Central A&M High School Principal Charlie Brown gave an update after two students were hurt in a car crash Thursday. He said in a Facebook post that the students' injuries are non life-threatening. "One student will be undergoing surgery tonight to have a rod placed in his...
WAND TV
Decatur mother continues to grieve after 3 years and no justice
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Its been three years this family has been suffering from a wound that'll never heal. "He was fun loving, he loved cars, and he just loved having fun with life," said Vivian Penermon, mother of Corey Laster. "He always tried to be a character and make...
WAND TV
Police arrest man wanted for shooting death of Decatur father
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested 1 of 2 men wanted in connection to the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland. According to Decatur Police Kyle Escoe was located and arrested on the outstanding warrant in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday by the Chicago Police Department. He is currently being...
WAND TV
1947 graduate represents class in Cerro Gordo Homecoming parade
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND)- A 1947 graduate of Cerro Gordo High School showed she still has some school spirit left!. Janet Crandall cycled her way through the schools Homecoming parade Friday night proudly representing the class of 47'. Crandall says things have changed since she went to the school 75...
WAND TV
Balloon festival kicks off in Dodd's Park
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An inaugural balloon festival kicks off in Champaign on Friday. The Champaign County Balloon Festival will host its first event from September 23–24 at Dodd's Park in Champaign. The event is a fundraiser for a variety of children's services, creating experiences for the whole family,...
WAND TV
Illinois defeats Chattanooga during historic Thursday night game at Memorial Stadium
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini hosted Chattanooga in the first ever Thursday night game at Memorial Stadium. But more history was made during the game. For the fifth straight game, Illinois running back Chase Brown rushed for over 100 yards. This is the first time in the history of Illini football that a player has done that.
WAND TV
Mattoon Fire crews dispatched to structure fire at Lee's Famous Recipe
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department responded to Lee's Famous Recipe for a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the establishment located at 800 Charleston Avenue around 3:01 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04 p.m. to find heavy smoke...
WAND TV
Deputies: Alleged pipe bomb found in Urbana man's backpack
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly had a pipe bomb in a backpack. The News-Gazette reported, William D. Meek, 45, was arrested on Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office after deputies found what appeared to them to be an explosive device. According to the department,...
WAND TV
Tuscola reflects on last week's performance, looking for improvement against Central A&M
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) -- Tuscola enters the WAND Matchup of the Week with a 3-1 record this season. That one loss, happened last week to Shelbyville. The Rams defeated the Warriors 40-6 and it's that game at home that Tuscola is reflecting on during this week of practice.
