Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Multiple Louisiana schools victims of fake emergency reports Thursday

Many schools across Louisiana became victims of "swatting" incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident, with the intent of calling in a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license

What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Storm heading for Florida could create rip currents along Louisiana coast: What to know

A storm heading for Florida could create dangerous rip currents along Louisiana's southeastern coast, forecasters said Friday. The storm currently is a tropical depression in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in south Florida, according to the latest track from the National Hurricane Center.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Live music in multiple venues throughout St. Tammany Parish

The fall concert series at the Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, 430 Lamarque St. in Old Mandeville, continues Oct. 1 with the Jumbo Shrimp Jazz Band and the music of Louis Armstrong, Louis Prima and the group's original compositions. Their unique “progressive traditional jazz” style is high-energy, accessible, danceable and just plain old fun. The 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. performance is $10 cash at the door. Arrive early for best seat; sit inside or bring lawn chairs for outside. Beverages available by donation, and Ladies of First Free Mission Baptist Church next door sell plate dinners, cash only. Children welcome, but no pets and no ice chests.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

