Savannah, GA

Busy stretch of road in Richmond Hill set to receive upgrades

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of roadway in Richmond Hill where a child was struck and killed last year is set to receive some upgrades. The Bryan County Board of Commissioners recently passed a cost sharing agreement with the City of Richmond Hill to address how they’ll spend millions of dollars to improve Brisbon Road.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
SAVANNAH, GA
First reading of STVR ordinance at Tybee City Council meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island has a jam-packed agenda Thursday for their council meeting. One of the biggest ticket items is the first reading of the proposed STVR ordinance. As a reminder, this is something the city has been working on for years. There has been a moratorium in place preventing people from registering new properties as an STVR while city council works out final rules.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
Saturday fire in Savannah displaces 4

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire that led to 4 people being displaced this afternoon. According to Savannah Fire, power was cut to both the fire-damaged carriage house and the main house in the 1300 Block of Bonaventure on September 24. Because of the blaze, a total of four […]
SAVANNAH, GA
New recruits joining the Savannah Fire Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is welcoming some new firefighters. Ten recruits graduated from the Savannah Fire Department Training Academy on Friday. The new firefighters completed a six month recruit school. They spent more than a thousand hours learning all the skills needed to respond to fires...
SAVANNAH, GA
City of Beaufort investing millions of dollars to improve parks

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is looking to invest millions of dollars into parks around the area. A city master plan would spend over $6 million on one park and just under another million at another one. The upgrades to both will take time and be done through phases, as Beaufort leaders want to spread out the spending.
BEAUFORT, SC
Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
SAVANNAH, GA
Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect was arrested Saturday following a police chase. According to officials, a trooper was monitoring the Garden City Police Department radio traffic and overheard they were attempting to stop a Chevrolet Impala on Bay Street around 5:45 p.m. The trooper joined the chase after the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Law firm offers free lunch to first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One organization decided to show its thanks to first responders by providing them free lunches and more on Friday. The Harris Lowry Manton law firm held their annual First Responders event back in person after two years due to COVID-19. They gave out free lunches and t-shirts.
SAVANNAH, GA
Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Oglethorpe Mall to host 'Nitro Extreme' auto show

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cirque Italia is bringing its "Nitro Extreme" motor stunt show to Savannah next week. Organizers say the show bring the production of big-budget movie stunts to this area by featuring automobile tricks such as high-speed spins, two-wheel driving, pyrotechnic explosions, gravity-defying motorcycle tricks and more. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
2nd weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s outdoor concert underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the second weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s free outdoor concert series, Phil the Neighborhoods. The park was pretty much full to the brim with folks listening to tonight’s featured musicians. Vocalists and violinists played some classical pieces and some unique takes on more modern songs.
SAVANNAH, GA
Federal funds helping I-95 widening project in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Road projects across South Carolina are getting some extra support thanks to millions of dollars in federal funding. “It was a positive perfect storm if you will,” South Carolina Department of Transportation Communications Director, Pete Poore said. SCDOT knew they’d have ARPA money to...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
More than 250 people gathered at the 2022 Girls in Aviation event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 250 people participated in the 2022 Girls in Aviation event at Sheltair. The event looks to bridge the gap of gender disparities in the aviation industry. The event was put on by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Savannah Area site along with Fly Corps, Sheltair and...
SAVANNAH, GA
CEMA enters OPCON 4 as Tropical Storm Ian approaches U.S.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) entered OPCON 4 Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Ian approaches the U.S. Also known as the Enhanced Monitoring Phase, officials said it is a good time to review personal emergency plans and replenish or create emergency kits.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

