Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene Cizio
wtoc.com
Busy stretch of road in Richmond Hill set to receive upgrades
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of roadway in Richmond Hill where a child was struck and killed last year is set to receive some upgrades. The Bryan County Board of Commissioners recently passed a cost sharing agreement with the City of Richmond Hill to address how they’ll spend millions of dollars to improve Brisbon Road.
wtoc.com
Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
wtoc.com
First reading of STVR ordinance at Tybee City Council meeting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island has a jam-packed agenda Thursday for their council meeting. One of the biggest ticket items is the first reading of the proposed STVR ordinance. As a reminder, this is something the city has been working on for years. There has been a moratorium in place preventing people from registering new properties as an STVR while city council works out final rules.
Saturday fire in Savannah displaces 4
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire that led to 4 people being displaced this afternoon. According to Savannah Fire, power was cut to both the fire-damaged carriage house and the main house in the 1300 Block of Bonaventure on September 24. Because of the blaze, a total of four […]
wtoc.com
New recruits joining the Savannah Fire Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is welcoming some new firefighters. Ten recruits graduated from the Savannah Fire Department Training Academy on Friday. The new firefighters completed a six month recruit school. They spent more than a thousand hours learning all the skills needed to respond to fires...
wtoc.com
City of Beaufort investing millions of dollars to improve parks
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is looking to invest millions of dollars into parks around the area. A city master plan would spend over $6 million on one park and just under another million at another one. The upgrades to both will take time and be done through phases, as Beaufort leaders want to spread out the spending.
wtoc.com
City of Savannah plans ahead for medical marijuana oil dispensaries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wait is almost over for anyone who wants medical marijuana. It’s not legal yet, but the City of Savannah had a workshop Thursday night to discuss getting ahead of it. It’s a joint effort right now between the city and the Savannah Police Department...
WJCL
Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry now in potential path of Ian; system expected to become major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is now expected to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane. Latest models show the system making landfall on late Thursday or Friday along the Florida Gulf Coast, with possible impacts to the greater Savannah area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
wtoc.com
Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect was arrested Saturday following a police chase. According to officials, a trooper was monitoring the Garden City Police Department radio traffic and overheard they were attempting to stop a Chevrolet Impala on Bay Street around 5:45 p.m. The trooper joined the chase after the...
wtoc.com
Law firm offers free lunch to first responders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One organization decided to show its thanks to first responders by providing them free lunches and more on Friday. The Harris Lowry Manton law firm held their annual First Responders event back in person after two years due to COVID-19. They gave out free lunches and t-shirts.
Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
WJCL
Oglethorpe Mall to host 'Nitro Extreme' auto show
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cirque Italia is bringing its "Nitro Extreme" motor stunt show to Savannah next week. Organizers say the show bring the production of big-budget movie stunts to this area by featuring automobile tricks such as high-speed spins, two-wheel driving, pyrotechnic explosions, gravity-defying motorcycle tricks and more. The...
wtoc.com
Bryan County emergency crews prepared just in case with latest round of tropical activity
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - While it’s unclear exactly what areas will be impacted by the latest round of tropical activity, Bryan County’s emergency crews say it serves as a good reminder to be prepared. “We’re prepared, we’re ready, but we’re just urging the citizens to be prepared...
wtoc.com
2nd weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s outdoor concert underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the second weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s free outdoor concert series, Phil the Neighborhoods. The park was pretty much full to the brim with folks listening to tonight’s featured musicians. Vocalists and violinists played some classical pieces and some unique takes on more modern songs.
wtoc.com
Federal funds helping I-95 widening project in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Road projects across South Carolina are getting some extra support thanks to millions of dollars in federal funding. “It was a positive perfect storm if you will,” South Carolina Department of Transportation Communications Director, Pete Poore said. SCDOT knew they’d have ARPA money to...
wtoc.com
More than 250 people gathered at the 2022 Girls in Aviation event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 250 people participated in the 2022 Girls in Aviation event at Sheltair. The event looks to bridge the gap of gender disparities in the aviation industry. The event was put on by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Savannah Area site along with Fly Corps, Sheltair and...
WTGS
CEMA enters OPCON 4 as Tropical Storm Ian approaches U.S.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) entered OPCON 4 Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Ian approaches the U.S. Also known as the Enhanced Monitoring Phase, officials said it is a good time to review personal emergency plans and replenish or create emergency kits.
Good News Network
Beautiful City of Savannah Wins Survey of Top 5 Most Underrated Places to Visit in USA – LOOK
Three in four Americans are usually stuck in their ways and always go on vacation to the same places, according to a new poll—but these suggestions might encourage them to step outside of their vacation comfort zones. The survey of 2,000 adults found many who are willing to change...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. leaders to consider several changes that will impact pet owners
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Animal Services is proposing several changes impacting pet owners. Commission had its first reading of some of those changes on Friday. As changes could be underway for pet owners, the director at Chatham County Animal Services said one of the biggest changes would...
