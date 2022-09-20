Piers Morgan Thinks Prince Harry Still 'Blames' King Charles For The 'Breakup Of His Parents' Marriage'

Source: mega

Piers Morgan is weighing in on why Prince Harry has been so vocal about his family issues — and he believes King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's marriage is part of the problem.

“I’m told, Sharon, that part of it is an attack on Camilla, who, of course, is his father’s wife who Harry still blames for the breakup of his parents’ marriage. You and I know it was a lot more complicated than that, that Diana was a complicated person; it wasn’t as straightforward as it seemed. It wasn’t like one side was perfect and the other side were the devils. I think Harry was too young to understand all that and he still feels that he’s got to settle scores for his mother,” Morgan said on Monday, September 19, while talking about Queen Elizabeth's funeral with Sharon Osbourne, who called the red-headed prince the "black sheep" of the royal family.

“I don’t think his mother would’ve wanted him to do this. His mother never attacked the monarchy. She never did. She had issues with certain parts of her life, but she never attacked the institution," he continued.



“I think the problem with Prince Harry is that the more he attacks the monarchy, the more estranged he’ll become from the royal family,” Morgan said. “It’s the law of diminishing returns, isn’t it? The more that they continue to attack their family, both of them, the less interesting it becomes. We get it, you hate your family. Get over it. You left the country for freedom of privacy and all you ever do is invade your own privacy on national TV in interviews.”

As OK! previously reported, Harry, 38, returned home to the U.K. to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, but Camilla was less than pleased to have him around.

"Camilla is most disappointed by Meghan’s actions and does not believe she can trust her or Harry. Camilla is distressed that at this profound moment of sadness, she cannot properly mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II without the ‘sideshow’ of Harry and Meghan and what impact it is having on her husband, King Charles III. She is very worried about the enormous stress placed on Charles by the Sussexes. The Queen Consort is also very concerned that anything that is said or done in the privacy of the family could become publicized," a source exclusively told OK!.



