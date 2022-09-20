Read full article on original website
The Beyhive Is Hysterical Over Those Renaissance Tour Rumors
Beyoncé’s Renaissance era is far from over. The pop star released her latest album in July, and it’s taken on a life of its own. In fact, her warning, “Please do not be alarmed, remain calm,” in the song “Alien Superstar” is immediately what came to mind when I heard about the possibility of a Renaissance tour. On Sept. 22, Page Six reported the superstar is planning to take the disco-fueled record on tour for the summer of 2023. Well, sounds like I might need to apologize to my wallet in advance because there’s no way I’m not buying tickets if this report turns out to be true.
Millie Bobby Brown Is Back On The Case In The Explosive Enola Holmes 2 Trailer
When Netflix snapped up Enola Holmes from Warner Bros. Pictures in the wake of the 2020 theater shutdown, the film seemed like a natural fit. It starred Millie Bobby Brown (Netflix's Stranger Things), Henry Cavill (Netflix's The Witcher), and Helena Bonham Carter (Netflix's The Crown). Unsurprisingly, the film became a streaming hit, and the mystery of a sequel was very quickly solved. Less than a year after it premiered, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a new game is afoot with the announcement of Enola Holmes 2 for Netflix.
Michelle Walked Offstage After The Bachelorette Ignored Erich's Blackface Pic
The finale for Season 16 of The Bachelorette was over three hours long, but still, the show managed to leave out some very important conversations. Leading up to finale night, several Bachelorette-related controversies made the rounds online, including photos of Bachelorette Gabby Windey’s now-fiancé Erich Schwer in Blackface. Those photos were never addressed during the finale, though, and now, Michelle Young is speaking out about the problematic message the Bachelor franchise sent by ignoring the controversy.
Chase Stokes Cut Off His Iconic Wavy Hair, And He Looks So Different Now
John B? Is that really you? Outer Banks fans are going to have to adjust to a pretty major change, because show’s star just surprised everyone by getting rid of his signature look. On Sept. 23, Chase Stokes shocked fans by dropping a mirror selfie revealing his iconic long, wavy hair is now long gone. There’s no denying that Chase Stokes’ new buzzcut is totally on trend, but it’s a massive transformation from the Outer Banks hairstyle that everyone’s become so familiar with.
Lil Nas X’s League Of Legends Anthem “Star Walkin’” Is Quite The Flex
Lil Nas X just added another melodic banger to his music roster. At this point, he can’t keep getting away with releasing infectious, back-to-back hits, especially since I’m still reeling over his Montero record. On Sept. 22, the rapper dropped his new single, “Star Walkin’,” which is the theme song for the upcoming League of Legends tournament. IYDK, the franchise recently crowned him as the video game’s new president. Or, as the rapper dubbed his position, Lil Nas Xecutive.
Turns Out Condoms Played a Significant Role in Concert Visual History
When it comes to the aesthetics of rock (and rock-adjacent) concerts, I find that I prefer one of two very different options. If it’s just the band on stage, that’s usually fine by me; if there’s going to be lighting, I’d much rather see something all-encompassing than something that feels entirely generic. The work of the Joshua Light Show comes to mind here; the same could be said of the monumental visuals that accompanied Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner and Nico Muhly’s Planetarium when it was performed live.
26 Books That Had A Huge Impact On The Lives Of The Folks Who Read Them
I'm going to justify my ever-growing book budget by renaming it my "epiphany budget."
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
Priyanka Chopra’s Hair Transformation Is Not Your Average Fall Refresh
Fall is *the* season for celebrity hair changes and many are already upon us. Recently, Jason Momoa shaved off his signature long hair and completed the look with a large tattoo on his scalp. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian gave her blonde waves a pumpkin spice upgrade. While, like Kardashian, most celebrities tend to go darker for fall, Priyanka Chopra is forgoing that expected season switch-up. Breaking away from autumnal convention, Chopra’s new balayage brings a touch of near-blonde to the actor’s long hair. It’s the caramel macchiato to Kardashian’s pumpkin spice, so get ready to add this look to your hair inspo Pinterest board.
Princess Diana’s Fashion After Separating From Charles Was Daring AF
Revenge is best served cold, but Di made it hot. All the recent talk of royal fashion serves as a reminder that the royal family’s biggest fashion It Girl will always be the late Princess Diana. Her looks were legendary, especially after separating from now-King Charles III, and her ‘fits are still referenced by royalty and A-listers alike.
6 Amazing Moments And 6 Awkward Moments From The Global Citizen Festival
Multiple people were booed.
The Kardashians Season 2 Premiere May Have Low-Key Revealed Kylie's Son's Name
The Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians may have dropped more baby bombshells than fans were expecting. In the reality show’s Sept. 22 return, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together, a son born via surrogate. A representative for the couple confirmed their son was born in July, a choice made by Khloé and Tristan in November, just days before the shocking revelation that Tristan was also expecting a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. The cheating scandal was the final nail in the coffin for Tristan and Khloé’s relationship, though Tristan has made it clear that he will be an amicable co-parent to their newborn son and 4-year-old daughter, True. Overjoyed by getting upgraded to big sister, True gushed over her baby brother via FaceTime in the season premiere, and viewers think she may have accidentally name-dropped Kylie Jenner’s son on the call.
Khloé Didn’t Hold Back About Tristan’s Paternity Scandal On The Kardashians
Khloé Kardashian finally opened up about her side of the story. During The Kardashians Season 2 premiere, she gave plenty of insight into Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal — and what she said was pretty heartbreaking. ICYMI, in December 2021, reports about Thompson fathering a child with his trainer, Maralee Nichols, surfaced. A month earlier Kardashian and Thompson had conceived a child via surrogate. (And no, Kardashian did not know about Thompson’s other baby ahead of time.) During the Sept. 22 Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, she opened up about the challenging situation, and Kardashian’s quotes about Thompson’s paternity scandal are tough to see.
Elite Daily Newsletter: September 22, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 22, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect A Very Lovey-Dovey Fall. Name a more romantic season, I’ll wait....
