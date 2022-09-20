The Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians may have dropped more baby bombshells than fans were expecting. In the reality show’s Sept. 22 return, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together, a son born via surrogate. A representative for the couple confirmed their son was born in July, a choice made by Khloé and Tristan in November, just days before the shocking revelation that Tristan was also expecting a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. The cheating scandal was the final nail in the coffin for Tristan and Khloé’s relationship, though Tristan has made it clear that he will be an amicable co-parent to their newborn son and 4-year-old daughter, True. Overjoyed by getting upgraded to big sister, True gushed over her baby brother via FaceTime in the season premiere, and viewers think she may have accidentally name-dropped Kylie Jenner’s son on the call.

