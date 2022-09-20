Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Joe Jonas Just Confirmed A New JoBros Album Is Already Done And Coming V Soon
Calling all JoBro fans, this is an SOS! Three years after their 2019 comeback, the Jonas Brothers have confirmed that new music is on the way. Happiness Begins marked a new era of the Jonas Brothers following their six year hiatus, a long-awaited reunion after the three brothers focused on solo careers and side projects for most of the 2010s. Obviously, the band didn’t really break up because they are brothers IRL, but they took their hiatus years to find their own individual sounds and pursue passion projects; Nick went solo, Joe formed a band, and Kevin had a reality show (we don’t need to talk about the reality show). Each creative endeavor the boys pursued solo eventually lead them back to one another with their 2019 reunion release, and now the Jonas Brothers are ready to do it again. A cheeky Instagram announcement on Sept. 22 gave fans a promise that a new Jonas Brothers album isn’t only in the works — it’s already done.
Elite Daily
Harry's Mom Is Shutting Down Don't Worry Darling Haters On IG
Harry Styles’ mom is worrying about her darling. The months leading up to the premiere of Styles’ first big acting role in Don’t Worry Darling have been pretty rough for the pop star, as clips from the film went viral with memes making fun of his acting chops and chatter about his relationship with director Olivia Wilde put him in the center of a cyclone of rumored behind-the-scenes drama. Thankfully, Styles can always count on his mom to have his back. Ahead of the movie’s premiere on Friday, Sept. 23, Styles’ mom Anne Twist took to Instagram to react to all the Don’t Worry Darling haters she’s seen, and she didn’t mince her words.
Elite Daily
Is Taylor Headlining The Super Bowl? Here’s The Latest
Considering how much of a global icon Taylor Swift is, it’s hard to believe she’s never headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is especially surprising given her extensive discography that spans nearly two decades. However, fans recently became convinced that her time to take over NFL’s biggest night was coming soon after the football league made a recent, cryptic announcement. After all, if there is one thing Swift is known for (and there are many things), it’s her secret messages and easter eggs.
6 Amazing Moments And 6 Awkward Moments From The Global Citizen Festival
Multiple people were booed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elite Daily
The Beyhive Is Hysterical Over Those Renaissance Tour Rumors
Beyoncé’s Renaissance era is far from over. The pop star released her latest album in July, and it’s taken on a life of its own. In fact, her warning, “Please do not be alarmed, remain calm,” in the song “Alien Superstar” is immediately what came to mind when I heard about the possibility of a Renaissance tour. On Sept. 22, Page Six reported the superstar is planning to take the disco-fueled record on tour for the summer of 2023. Well, sounds like I might need to apologize to my wallet in advance because there’s no way I’m not buying tickets if this report turns out to be true.
Elite Daily
Michelle Walked Offstage After The Bachelorette Ignored Erich's Blackface Pic
The finale for Season 16 of The Bachelorette was over three hours long, but still, the show managed to leave out some very important conversations. Leading up to finale night, several Bachelorette-related controversies made the rounds online, including photos of Bachelorette Gabby Windey’s now-fiancé Erich Schwer in Blackface. Those photos were never addressed during the finale, though, and now, Michelle Young is speaking out about the problematic message the Bachelor franchise sent by ignoring the controversy.
10 Times Celebs Were Awkward, Controversial, Or Both This Week
Greyson Chance went off on Ellen...WOW.
Watch Dolly Parton & Loretta Lynn Sing A Medley Of Loretta Lynn’s Hits
Two of the best country music artists… EVER. Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn. In the late 1980s, Dolly Parton was fully involved in The Dolly Show, which was a hit among her fans, but also with country music lovers. One show, she had Loretta Lynn on as a guest, and the two took the stage together to sing a few tunes. “I thought it would be nice if we did a medley of some of your great songs. So why […] The post Watch Dolly Parton & Loretta Lynn Sing A Medley Of Loretta Lynn’s Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
Search For Alice And Jack To Find Harry And Florence's Don't Worry Darling Song
In celebration of Don’t Worry Darling premiering in theaters on Sept. 23, co-stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh dropped a song together called “With You All The Time.” If you’re having trouble finding the track on streaming services, that’s because it’s under the name of the stars’ characters in the film, Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles).
Turns Out Condoms Played a Significant Role in Concert Visual History
When it comes to the aesthetics of rock (and rock-adjacent) concerts, I find that I prefer one of two very different options. If it’s just the band on stage, that’s usually fine by me; if there’s going to be lighting, I’d much rather see something all-encompassing than something that feels entirely generic. The work of the Joshua Light Show comes to mind here; the same could be said of the monumental visuals that accompanied Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner and Nico Muhly’s Planetarium when it was performed live.
Elite Daily
Priyanka Chopra’s Hair Transformation Is Not Your Average Fall Refresh
Fall is *the* season for celebrity hair changes and many are already upon us. Recently, Jason Momoa shaved off his signature long hair and completed the look with a large tattoo on his scalp. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian gave her blonde waves a pumpkin spice upgrade. While, like Kardashian, most celebrities tend to go darker for fall, Priyanka Chopra is forgoing that expected season switch-up. Breaking away from autumnal convention, Chopra’s new balayage brings a touch of near-blonde to the actor’s long hair. It’s the caramel macchiato to Kardashian’s pumpkin spice, so get ready to add this look to your hair inspo Pinterest board.
Elite Daily
Princess Diana’s Fashion After Separating From Charles Was Daring AF
Revenge is best served cold, but Di made it hot. All the recent talk of royal fashion serves as a reminder that the royal family’s biggest fashion It Girl will always be the late Princess Diana. Her looks were legendary, especially after separating from now-King Charles III, and her ‘fits are still referenced by royalty and A-listers alike.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
26 Books That Had A Huge Impact On The Lives Of The Folks Who Read Them
I'm going to justify my ever-growing book budget by renaming it my "epiphany budget."
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: September 23, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 23, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. “I Love My Boyfriend, But Is It Time To Break Up?”. You could read the latest installment...
Elite Daily
Millie Bobby Brown Is Back On The Case In The Explosive Enola Holmes 2 Trailer
When Netflix snapped up Enola Holmes from Warner Bros. Pictures in the wake of the 2020 theater shutdown, the film seemed like a natural fit. It starred Millie Bobby Brown (Netflix's Stranger Things), Henry Cavill (Netflix's The Witcher), and Helena Bonham Carter (Netflix's The Crown). Unsurprisingly, the film became a streaming hit, and the mystery of a sequel was very quickly solved. Less than a year after it premiered, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a new game is afoot with the announcement of Enola Holmes 2 for Netflix.
Elite Daily
The Kardashians Season 2 Premiere May Have Low-Key Revealed Kylie's Son's Name
The Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians may have dropped more baby bombshells than fans were expecting. In the reality show’s Sept. 22 return, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together, a son born via surrogate. A representative for the couple confirmed their son was born in July, a choice made by Khloé and Tristan in November, just days before the shocking revelation that Tristan was also expecting a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. The cheating scandal was the final nail in the coffin for Tristan and Khloé’s relationship, though Tristan has made it clear that he will be an amicable co-parent to their newborn son and 4-year-old daughter, True. Overjoyed by getting upgraded to big sister, True gushed over her baby brother via FaceTime in the season premiere, and viewers think she may have accidentally name-dropped Kylie Jenner’s son on the call.
Elite Daily
Khloé Didn’t Hold Back About Tristan’s Paternity Scandal On The Kardashians
Khloé Kardashian finally opened up about her side of the story. During The Kardashians Season 2 premiere, she gave plenty of insight into Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal — and what she said was pretty heartbreaking. ICYMI, in December 2021, reports about Thompson fathering a child with his trainer, Maralee Nichols, surfaced. A month earlier Kardashian and Thompson had conceived a child via surrogate. (And no, Kardashian did not know about Thompson’s other baby ahead of time.) During the Sept. 22 Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, she opened up about the challenging situation, and Kardashian’s quotes about Thompson’s paternity scandal are tough to see.
Comments / 0