ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
msn.com

1 student loan bill you might not know ready for Biden's signature

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While student loan debt relief has divided politicians in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, one student loan bill that has garnered bipartisan support is the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Maine State

Comments / 0

Community Policy