A deaf dog named Boo has melted hearts on social media after a video of her reacting with excitement to being woken up by her owner went viral. In the clip shared on TikTok on Thursday, the dog's owner, who goes by the username Boothedeafboxer, can be seen gently waking up the boxer with a pat on the shoulder before waving at her, and the dog reacted with excitement, waving its tail.

PETS ・ 16 DAYS AGO