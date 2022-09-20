OR Lottery
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky Lines
01-07-12-15-17-22-25-30
(one, seven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
Mega Millions
09-21-28-30-52, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 5
(nine, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, fifty-two; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $301,000,000
Pick 4 10PM
7-8-0-1
(seven, eight, zero, one)
Pick 4 1PM
6-3-5-1
(six, three, five, one)
Pick 4 4PM
6-2-9-8
(six, two, nine, eight)
Pick 4 7PM
3-5-4-8
(three, five, four, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 251,000,000
Comments / 0